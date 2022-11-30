SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After mini slump, Wild’s Matt Boldy has found his scoring touch again

Winger riding 3-game goal streak into Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy shoots against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center.
Brace Hemmelgarn / USA Today Sports
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
November 30, 2022 03:58 PM
Share

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy can usually be seen beaming whenever he’s around the rink. He’s relaxed in his approach to the game he loves. His chill vibes are personified through his perfectly coiffed middle part.

Yet for a few weeks this past month, though, Boldy seemed on edge whenever he entered the Wild locker room. He was gripping the stick a little too tight on the ice as he struggled through a mini slump. He was thinking a little too much off the ice as he tried to get back on track.

It’s probably not a coincidence that Boldy busted out of his slump shortly after coach Dean Evason gave his players a couple of days off shortly before Thanksgiving.

“I think getting a couple of days off is nice to reset, just get my head away from all those thoughts I have going on when things aren’t going my way,” Boldy said.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy, right, is all smiles with right wing Mats Zuccarello against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 23, 2022. Boldy has nine goals and seven assists in 21 games this season.
Brace Hemmelgarn / USA Today Sports

On Nov. 23, he scored a goal against the rival Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 25, he scored a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Nov. 27, he scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes and is riding that three-game goal streak into Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s changed?

“Not much,” Boldy said. “Just sticking with my game and trying to stay mentally there rather than letting it bother me too much. Just staying patient with it.”

“I think he simplified his game,” Evason said. “He was trying to make too many passes and the perfect play as opposed to going straightforward.”

That straightforward approach is something Boldy has focused on as of late. He knows he’s most effective when he uses his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame to carve out space.

“He’s skated well,” Evason said. “He’s getting to the net and he’s shooting the puck.”

Asked about Boldy last week, linemate Freddy Gaudreau replied, “Just a big frame with such great skill.”

That skill was evident on his most recent goal. It was a thing of beauty when Boldy buried a perfect pass from superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov, the type of goal people would expect out of a dynamic scorer. Boldy dropped to a knee before wiring the puck into the back of the net.

MORE MINNESOTA WILD COVERAGE:
Dec 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) passes the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild sweep Ducks, run overall winning streak to six
Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal with just over 15 minutes remaining as the visiting Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to six.
December 22, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov dresses up as Santa’s elf, then sets another franchise record
Kaprizov became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 points, accomplishing the feat in a mere 167 games.
December 19, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 18, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov tops 200 career points, Wild fend off Senators
Kirill Kaprizov topped the 200 career-point mark and extended his home point streak to 12 games as the Minnesota Wild held on for their season-high fifth straight victory, 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.
December 18, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild pride themselves on their physical play, and Ryan Reaves adds to that
Nineteen games into the season, the Wild picked up Reaves in a with the New York Rangers. Minnesota is 7-3-0 since he joined the team.
December 15, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) passes during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Reeves' hit, Gaudreau's goals lead Wild past Red Wings for third straight win
Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game by downing the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.
December 15, 2022 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild rookie Sammy Walker loses his first point, but there will be more from the former Gophers captain
He has been playing alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Matt Boldy since making NHL debut.
December 13, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild get revenge vs. Oilers thanks to Frederick Gaudreau
Frederick Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
December 13, 2022 03:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
NHL
WILD REPORT: Connor Dewar’s speed, savvy make him top penalty killer for Wild
Center currently leads the NHL with 3 shorthanded goals
December 12, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

“You’ve got to be ready for it when he’s got the puck,” Boldy said. “From my angle, I kind of saw a little bit of a seam. Obviously, I knew he saw it. Just got to be ready for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, as impressive as Boldy has been as of late, he’s most concerned with the wins. The Wild take a 10-9-2 mark into Thursday’s game.

“It’s obviously nice to score,” he said. “There’s still parts of my game I want to be better, with like possessing pucks and making more plays. If we win the game, that’s the important part. The goals are nice but it’s nothing too crazy. I’d take that win over a goal any day.”

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media