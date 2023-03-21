Sponsored By
NHL

Adrian Kempe's 3-point game powers Kings past Flames

Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in an 8-2 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday night.

By Field Level Media
Today at 4:28 AM

Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist for the Los Angeles Kings in an 8-2 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals and Viktor Arvidsson, Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (41-20-10, 92 points), who are 8-0-2 in their past 10 games.

Los Angeles' Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari logged two assists apiece.

Pheonix Copley made 16 saves for Los Angeles, which moved back into a tie in points with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division.

Tyler Toffoli and Noah Hanifin scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 26 shots for Calgary before he was replaced after two periods.

Dan Vladar came in and finished with 11 saves for the Flames (31-25-15, 77 points), who remain four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Grundstrom scored for the third straight game to start the offensive barrage at 8:15 of the first period.

Doughty scored his third goal in four games to make it 2-0 at 11:16 of the first. Byfield won the puck in the corner and made a long pass to Doughty at the right point. The defenseman had room to skate in and take a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that sailed through traffic before hitting the net.

Vilardi scored his 23rd goal of the season 57 seconds later off a feed from Alex Iafallo to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Kings were on their first power play when Arvidsson scored at 15:46 to make it 4-0, their fourth goal on 14 shots.

Toffoli scored 34 seconds into the second period to make it 4-1, but Kempe scored twice before the end of the period to give the Kings a 6-1 advantage heading into the third.

After Hanifin scored to cut the deficit to 6-2 at 9:01 of the third, the Kings received a scare when Vilardi left the game after sliding into the boards with 9:52 left.

Anderson scored on a power play for a 7-2 lead with 7:29 remaining.

Grundstrom scored again with 4:09 left, allowing the Kings to match their season-high goal total.

--Field Level Media

