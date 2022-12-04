SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Adam Ruzicka, Andrew Mangiapane power Flames over Capitals

Adam Ruzicka scored once in a three-point game and Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar (80) warms up against the Washinton Capitals at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar (80) warms up against the Washinton Capitals at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 05:03 AM
Share

Adam Ruzicka scored once in a three-point game and Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who have won two of three games while trying to get their season on track.

Goaltender Dan Vladar made 27 saves and Mikael Backlund collected three assists.

Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for the Capitals, who have lost two straight and have just one victory (1-2-1) through four outings in a six-game road swing.

Washington starting goalie Darcy Kuemper left the game with 3:37 remaining in the second period, having stopped 24 of 26 shots. He appeared to be hit in the head by Tyler Toffoli. Charlie Lindgren took the net and stopped seven of nine shots while taking the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the score tied 1-1, Mangiapane scored his first of the game 95 seconds into the second period, a top-corner, short-side shot from the bottom of the right circle to put the hosts ahead for good.

Ruzicka, who assisted Calgary's first two goals of the game, made it a 3-1 game at 13:39 of the third period by burying a breakaway chance for his sixth goal of the season. It's the second three-point game of his career.

Mangiapane potted his second of the game, and sixth of the season, 55 seconds later with a slapper from the slot to make it 4-1.

Carlson's tally with 66 seconds remaining in regulation gave the visitors hope, but Lindholm's empty-net goal quashed it.

The clubs traded first-period goals. Coleman opened the scoring with 1:57 remaining in the opening frame, only to see Sheary reply with a power-play goal in the final minute of the period.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet in his 1,300th career regular season game.

The loss was more costly for the visitors. Washington's already decimated lineup took another hit when forward Martin Fehervary departed midway through the second period after being on the receiving end of a hit from Milan Lucic, and appeared to be favoring his left arm or shoulder.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal against the Washinton Capitals with teammates in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal against the Washinton Capitals with teammates in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman (20) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) defend the net from Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) defend the net from Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media