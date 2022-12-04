Adam Ruzicka, Andrew Mangiapane power Flames over Capitals

Adam Ruzicka scored once in a three-point game and Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who have won two of three games while trying to get their season on track.

Goaltender Dan Vladar made 27 saves and Mikael Backlund collected three assists.

Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for the Capitals, who have lost two straight and have just one victory (1-2-1) through four outings in a six-game road swing.

Washington starting goalie Darcy Kuemper left the game with 3:37 remaining in the second period, having stopped 24 of 26 shots. He appeared to be hit in the head by Tyler Toffoli. Charlie Lindgren took the net and stopped seven of nine shots while taking the loss.

With the score tied 1-1, Mangiapane scored his first of the game 95 seconds into the second period, a top-corner, short-side shot from the bottom of the right circle to put the hosts ahead for good.

Ruzicka, who assisted Calgary's first two goals of the game, made it a 3-1 game at 13:39 of the third period by burying a breakaway chance for his sixth goal of the season. It's the second three-point game of his career.

Mangiapane potted his second of the game, and sixth of the season, 55 seconds later with a slapper from the slot to make it 4-1.

Carlson's tally with 66 seconds remaining in regulation gave the visitors hope, but Lindholm's empty-net goal quashed it.

The clubs traded first-period goals. Coleman opened the scoring with 1:57 remaining in the opening frame, only to see Sheary reply with a power-play goal in the final minute of the period.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet in his 1,300th career regular season game.

The loss was more costly for the visitors. Washington's already decimated lineup took another hit when forward Martin Fehervary departed midway through the second period after being on the receiving end of a hit from Milan Lucic, and appeared to be favoring his left arm or shoulder.

--Field Level Media

