NHL

Adam Lowry, Jets get by Ducks

Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and also had an assist to push the visiting Winnipeg Jets past the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday.

Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28)] battle for the puck with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28)] battle for the puck with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 4:33 AM

Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and also had an assist to push the visiting Winnipeg Jets past the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Thursday.

Mason Appleton and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg (41-29-3, 85 points), which won for the third time in four games. Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 18 shots.

Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano found the back of the net for Anaheim (23-39-10, 56 points), which lost its third game in a row. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

Winnipeg controlled play early in the first period, but the Ducks scored first as Fowler dropped back and shot the puck from the blue line at 11:41.

The Jets responded 45 seconds later. Off the rush, a pass from Lowry was chipped toward the goal by Dylan DeMelo. Dostal stopped the initial shot, but it squeezed through the five-hole and was batted into the cage by Appleton.

Connor put the Jets ahead 2-1 when he pulled in a rebound from a shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois with 6:15 left in the second period. It was Connor's 28th goal, but his first in 12 games.

Anaheim started to put some pressure on the Jets as the third period kicked off. The Ducks tied the score with another point shot from the blue line, at 5:40, when Vatrano beat Hellebuyck on a power play.

Lowry got the Jets back on top, 3-2. He parked himself in front of the net and redirected a pass from Brenden Dillon with 9:13 left.

That goal held as the Jets won their second in a row and sent Anaheim to a fifth loss in six games (1-4-1).

--Field Level Media

Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (13) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (13) battle for the puck in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) battles for the puck with Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) battles for the puck with Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

