Moorhead got a shut out against Edina

The Moorhead picked up a decisive home win against the Edina. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Spuds took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aaron Reierson. Mason Kraft and Ian Ness assisted.

Aaron Reierson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Colby Krier.

Coming up:

The Spuds host Bemidji on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Hornets will face Holy Family on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.