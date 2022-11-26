Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders dig deep in the third to win against Saint John's Johnnies

The Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders and the visiting Saint John's Johnnies were tied going into the third, but MSOE pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

MSOE's Jackson Hughes scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Stuart Harley. Matt Hanewall and Christian Sabin assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Christian Sabin, assisted by Kyle Herbster and Gramm McCormack.

Mason Campbell scored in the second period, assisted by Lewis Crosby and Auggie Moore.

Late into the second period, Auggie Moore scored a goal, assisted by Spencer Rudrud, making the score 2-2.

Jackson Hughes took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Gramm McCormack and Preston Park.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.