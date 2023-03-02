Men's College
The Fighting Hawks will find out their destination for the NCHC quarterfinals Saturday night.
UMD is at SCSU, Western Michigan is at Miami, UNO is at UND and Colorado College is at Denver to finish the regular season.
Minnesota State, the six-time defending regular season champs, have the top seed and face Lake Superior State. Here's an in-depth look at all the matchups this weekend.
Size, speed help St. Thomas standout Josh Eernisse insert himself into CCHA rookie of the year consideration
Playing with some of college hockey's current stars at the junior level helped Josh Eernisse make a smooth transition to the CCHA, where he has played an immediate impact role for the Tommies.
A close game saw Vermont Catamounts just edge out New Hampshire on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.
Notre Dame's dramatic overtime win at Michigan in the regular season's final game means the Irish are at home for round one, which could be critical as they fight to get off the NCAA tourney bubble.
Things aren't as straightforward in the era of fifth-year seniors.
Freshman forward became the 9th player in the NCAA Division I era at SCSU to have five or more points in a game on Friday. It was another sign of development of the Nashville Predators draft pick.
The Alaska-Anchorage players bested the hosting Long Island on Tuesday, ending 5-3.
The secondary was primary in the final weekend of the regular season as the Big Ten honored a goalie and two defensemen with its weekly three stars.
SCSU notebook: Cruikshank's 3 goals get him to 20 for the season, Larson gets 100th win, injuries update
Graduate student center snaps five-game streak without a goal and discusses what makes the Huskies head coach a good one. An update on several players battling injuries.
Lake Superior's Louis Boudon wins forward of the week while Bemdi State defenseman Elias Rosen captures blueliner honors
Pioneers join Huskies, Fighting Hawks as teams that have won conference regular season championship three times. Playoff picture remains murky going into last weekend of regular season.
