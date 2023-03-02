Sponsored By
Men's College

CarsonAlbrecht.jpg
NCHC
After fun moment to close practice, UND sets sights on regular-season finale
The Fighting Hawks will find out their destination for the NCHC quarterfinals Saturday night.
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
NCHC preview: Seeds 2-7 for the conference tournament are up for grabs this weekend
UMD is at SCSU, Western Michigan is at Miami, UNO is at UND and Colorado College is at Denver to finish the regular season.
March 02, 2023 05:24 PM
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 012823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Eric Martin.jpg
CCHA
CCHA playoffs begin with Minnesota State in title defense, others fighting to advance
Minnesota State, the six-time defending regular season champs, have the top seed and face Lake Superior State. Here's an in-depth look at all the matchups this weekend.
March 02, 2023 04:01 PM
St. Cloud State 10.1.22
CCHA
Size, speed help St. Thomas standout Josh Eernisse insert himself into CCHA rookie of the year consideration
Playing with some of college hockey's current stars at the junior level helped Josh Eernisse make a smooth transition to the CCHA, where he has played an immediate impact role for the Tommies.
March 02, 2023 01:00 PM

Latest Headlines
img_500261890_rinklive.png
Hockey East - Men's
Vermont Catamounts claims win on the road against New Hampshire
A close game saw Vermont Catamounts just edge out New Hampshire on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.
March 02, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
2022 Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan vs. Denver
BIG 10
While Gophers rest, B1G playoffs get underway with at least one elimination series
Notre Dame's dramatic overtime win at Michigan in the regular season's final game means the Irish are at home for round one, which could be critical as they fight to get off the NCAA tourney bubble.
March 02, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
NCHC
How UND hockey will handle Senior Day this season
Things aren't as straightforward in the era of fifth-year seniors.
March 01, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Colorado_0796.jpg
NCHC
Long nap a key ingredient to Adam Ingram's five-point game for Huskies
Freshman forward became the 9th player in the NCAA Division I era at SCSU to have five or more points in a game on Friday. It was another sign of development of the Nashville Predators draft pick.
March 01, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
img_500261290_rinklive.png
Independents
Helgeson's two goals net Alaska-Anchorage players victory over Long Island
The Alaska-Anchorage players bested the hosting Long Island on Tuesday, ending 5-3.
February 28, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
IMG_5532.jpg
BIG 10
Irish defenseman and two Gophers honored with Big Ten weekly awards
The secondary was primary in the final weekend of the regular season as the Big Ten honored a goalie and two defensemen with its weekly three stars.
February 28, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

SCSU vs Colorado_0293.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Cruikshank's 3 goals get him to 20 for the season, Larson gets 100th win, injuries update
Graduate student center snaps five-game streak without a goal and discusses what makes the Huskies head coach a good one. An update on several players battling injuries.
February 28, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-3
CCHA
Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila, Kyle Kukkonen among CCHA weekly award winners
Lake Superior's Louis Boudon wins forward of the week while Bemdi State defenseman Elias Rosen captures blueliner honors
February 28, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
SCSU vs Denver_0668.jpg
NCHC
NCHC recap: Denver becomes third team to win Penrose Cup three times, SCSU clinches home ice
Pioneers join Huskies, Fighting Hawks as teams that have won conference regular season championship three times. Playoff picture remains murky going into last weekend of regular season.
February 27, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
