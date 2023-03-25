Sponsored By
Men's College

Wolverines continue offensive explosion and score 11 in tournament win over Colgate

Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa

2022 Frozen Four - Michigan vs Denver
The Michigan Wolverines celebrate against the Denver Pioneers in a 2022 Division I Men’s Frozen Four semifinal game at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Michigan is now one win away from another trip to the Frozen Four.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Michigan Wolverines came into the NCAA Tournament averaging an NCAA-leading 4.1 goals per game.

If the other games around the country were any indication, Michigan fans were in for a treat Friday night. Minnesota scored nine times Thursday night while Ohio State and Penn State both erupted for eight goals earlier on Friday.

The Wolverines started slow with just one goal in the first period against Colgate.

However, thanks to a seven-goal second-period and a trio of third-period goals, the Wolverines netted an NCAA record 11 goals in an 11-1 win over the Raiders.

Michigan will now face Big Ten foe Penn State Sunday night in Allentown with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

“Good win and I’m proud of our guys for their effort,” Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato said after the win. “Looking forward to Sunday.”

Nick Granowicz gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead 9:40 into the contest, putting a Luke Hughes feed into the back of the net. Hughes, a first-round (fourth overall) pick of the New Jersey Devils, recorded a five-point night with two goals and three assists.

Michigan dominated the shot count in the first period, 17-7, and fired a staggering 52 shots at the Colgate net throughout the night. However, the Raiders kept it close through 20 minutes.

Eric Ciccolini started the onslaught 7:33 into the second period and the Wolverines continued to pour it on, finding the back of the net six more times in the period. Five of which came in a five-minute span.

“We had 17 shots in the first, and that’s great. But one went in,” Naurato said. “You’ve just gotta keep sticking to the game plan and grinding now and we’re fortunate that some more went in the net.”

The seven-goal period is tied for third in NCAA history in NCAA Tournament action and was the first of multiple records the Wolverines set on the night.

Michigan’s 10-goal win ironically broke a tournament record that Penn State set on the same ice just hours before.

The 11 goals were the most in an NCAA game since 1961 and the Big Ten has scored a combined 36 goals through four games (Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan).

The conference is guaranteed at least one team in Tampa now as Michigan and Penn State will square off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Wolverines won the season series, 3-1, including a home sweep at the end of January.

“We’re a different team than when we played them last,” Naurato said. “They’re a really good team and they’re really well-coached. Our process will not change – we’re going to do what we do.”

As for Colgate, the Raiders finish the season 19-16-5. Colgate carried a five-game win streak into the tournament and played with some real momentum in the month of March.

The Raiders secured their first ECAC title since 1990 last Saturday thanks to a pair of upset wins over Quinnipiac and Harvard.

However, the Raiders ran out of gas against Michigan’s potent offense. An offense any team in the country would’ve struggled with Friday night.

MICHIGAN 11, COLGATE 1

Michigan 1-7-3 – 11
Colgate 0-0-1 – 1

First Period
MU: Nick Granowicz (Luke Hughes, Nolan Moyle), 9:40

Second Period
MU: Eric Ciccolini (TJ Hughes, Seamus Casey), 7:33, PP
MU: Adam Fantilli, 8:18
MU: Frank Nazar III (Jackson Hallum, Ethan Edwards), 11:06
MU: Mark Estapa (Luke Hughes, Keaton Pehrson), 11:36
MU: Rutger McGroarty (Adam Fantilli, Seamus Casey), 12:31
MU: Gavin Brindley (TJ Hughes, Dylan Duke), 15:49
MU: Luke Hughes, 16:54, SH

Third Period
COL: Nic Belpedio (Colton Young), 3:03
MU: Luke Hughes (Brindley, Nazar III), 10:17, PP
MU: Duke (TJ Hughes, Casey), 10:33, PP
MU: McGroarty (Luke Hughes, Mackie Samoskevich), 12:52, PP

Power plays – Michigan 4-3, Colgate 0-3. Penalties – Michigan 3-6, Colgate 4-19.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
