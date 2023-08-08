Who won the first week of college hockey commitment season?

Aug. 1 marked the first day that rising juniors could make verbal commitments to Division I college hockey teams.

Although this past week has been a bit slower recruitment-wise than previous years, there is still plenty to look into and unpack. Out of 37 committed prospects, most chose ECAC and Hockey East programs. Which schools have done the best job at recruiting the top young prospects so far?

(This story includes prospects from the 2006 and 2007 birth years that committed between Aug. 1-7)

THE ANSWER? HARVARD

Harvard is the clear winner of the first week of August. They received six commitments, which was the most out of any school from this past week, and all six skaters are solid prospects.

The top skater in Harvard's new prospect pool is Lev Katzin, a 5-foot-8 center out of Thornhill, Ontario. He signed a tender with the Green Bay Gamblers for this upcoming season after a massive showing in 2022-23 for the Toronto Marlboros, averaging about two points per game. Katzin is a 5-star prospect on Puck Preps and was the only 5-star skater to announce his commitment this past week. Katzin's teammate, Aidan Lane, who is a 4-star prospect, also committed to Harvard on Day 1. He's a 6-foot forward that will skate with St. Andrew's College this upcoming season.

Also on Aug. 1, the Crimson earned a recruit in 5-foot-10 left-shot defender Donny Bracco of the Long Island Gulls. Bracco is one of the top defenders in his birth year and is headed to the National Team Development Program this fall. His dad, Mike, was a goalie at Dartmouth, and his uncle, Jon, was a netminder at St. Lawrence.

Harvard then picked up two more recruits on Aug. 2 in Ben Merrill and Luka Graziano. Graziano is a 5-foot-9 right-shot defender of the Toronto Jr. Candiens and is a 3.5-star prospect. Merill is a 6-foot forward who skated with the South Shore Kings and St. Sebastian's School this past season and is a local kid from the Greater Boston Area.

And if that wasn't enough, the Crimson also nabbed another NTDP skater in Richard Gallant III on Monday, Aug. 7. He's a 5-foot-11 forward and a 4.5-star prospect. He's also a local kid from Greater Boston, so it's not surprising that he chose Harvard.

OTHER SCHOOLS THAT DID WELL...

Northeastern snatched up three recruits last week. The Huskies grabbed all forwards in Haeden Ellis (Buffalo Jr. Sabres), Ben Wilmott (North Jersey Avalance), and Cam Caron (New Hampton School). Ellis will be the youngest skater for Buffalo in the OJHL this upcoming season, Caron will return to the New Hampton School for his junior year, and Wilmott is headed to the Chicago Steel's training camp this month and has hopes of making the team for '23-24 otherwise he'll likely skate in the BCHL or play another year of AAA hockey.

Ellis told The Rink Live he was also being pursued by Michigan State and Penn State, but that Northeastern was just simply the best fit for him. Wilmott's eyes were pretty much only on Northeastern during his entire recruiting process. Caron was pursued heavily by one other school that he chose to not name publicly.

Providence College also picked up three recruits the first week of August. The Friars earned commitments from right-shot defenseman Everett Baldwin, skilled winger Kolin Sisson, and left-shot defender Ryan White. Both Baldwin and Sisson are from Rhode Island, so it seemed fitting that they would choose Providence.

3-star prospect Baldwin will skate for St. George's School again this season along with the Boston Little Bruins U18. He told us that he was being recruited by a few other Hockey East and ECAC schools, but couldn't turned down his hometown Friars team. Sisson, a 3.5-star prospect, will likely be with the Chicago Steel of the USHL this fall. White competed with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U team in '22-23, so he'll likely play with their 16U team in '23-24.

The Terriers, Fighting Hawks, and Gophers all picked up a future member of the National Team Development Program. Boston University grabbed 6-foot forward Jack Murtagh, North Dakota snagged Fargo native Andrew O'Neill , and Minnesota picked up local Minnesotan defender Mace'o Phillips . These skaters will all be great additions to their respective squads.

Don't forget that the Terriers also commitment Conrad Fondrk earlier this summer since he accelerated his education and subsequently his recruiting window opened a few weeks earlier than some of his peers.

Penn State made a splash in the Big 10 with three commits over the week. They recruited local Pennsylvania skater Will Tomko (SHAHA Panthers / Peters Township HS), a top defender from California in Ethan Weber (Pittsburgh Penguins Elite), and Canadian forward Chase Hull.

Over the week, the ECAC (14) landed the most recruits out of any conference even though Hockey East (12) was close behind. The Big 10 (5) and NCHC (5) each had a few, and the CCHA had one with St. Thomas.

You can view a complete list of all the prospects that committed in the first week of August below.