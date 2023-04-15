Sponsored By
Men's College

University of Dubuque to add Division III men's and women's ice hockey this fall

The school, located in eastern Iowa on the border of both Wisconsin and Illinois, is adding Division III hockey for the 2023-24 season

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 12:12 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The University of Dubuque announced their plans on Friday, April 14, to add Division III men's and women's ice hockey for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The teams will compete in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA). The other schools in the conference are Adrian, Aurora, Concordia Wisconsin, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Marian, the Milwaukee School of Engineering, St. Norbert, and Trine.

Finlandia was also a part of the conference, but they recently announced the closure of their entire university this spring, so they will no longer be a participant. Dubuque plans on bringing aboard many of the Finlandia players who currently do not have a team for 2023-24.

"We are excited to combine the history of Finlandia University hockey, the passion for hockey in the Dubuque community, and the re-imagining of adding a competitive NCAA program," said Nelson Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, in a press release. "We look forward to welcoming our incoming students from Finlandia as they become our newest Spartans."

Dubuque, which is located in eastern Iowa on the border of both Wisconsin and Illinois, is partnering with the Dubuque Ice Arena to become it's home rink. That arena is also home to the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL.

"For a short time in 2008, ice hockey was a club sport at UD and we have always envisioned offering this collegiate experience to our student-athletes, parents, and to all our UD constituents and the Dubuque community," added Edmonds. "We are excited about the partnerships and relationships which have been developed to offer this opportunity to our student-athletes."

