Men's College

Two goals in 15 seconds sends Quinnipiac to the Frozen Four in win over Ohio State

Even though the Buckeyes outshot the Bobcats 35-17, they could only score a single goal on Richter award finalist Yaniv Perets.

2023022420-18-010113.jpg
Ohio State goalie Jakub Dobes made a pad save versus Minnesota on February 24, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 5:54 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Quinnipiac is headed to the Frozen Four after posting a strong 4-1 victory over Ohio State in the Bridgeport regional final at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday, March 26.

Richter Award finalist Yaniv Perets made 34 saves for the Bobcats in the victory.

Even though the Buckeyes lost the match, they got on the scoreboard just 91 seconds into the regional championship as Joe Dunlap intercepted a Quinnipiac pass at the blue line and skated all the way down the ice to score on a breakaway opportunity.

Dunlap shot the puck at Perets, who thought he made the save with his right leg pad, but upon video review the puck did indeed cross the goal line.

Later in the first period, freshman Victor Czerneckianair shot at Ohio State netminder Jakub Dobes, who let up a big rebound, and junior Christophe Fillion scooped it up and put it past Dobes to tie things up at 1-1. Just 15 seconds later, Quinnipiac took the lead on another rebound goal, this time from Edmonton Oilers prospect Skylar Brind'Amour.

The Bobcats scored a highlight reel goal late in the third period. Cristophe Tellier alley-ooped the puck up and over the shoulder of Dobes, then hit the same shot out of mid-air to score. Referees originally called it a no-goal since it appeared that Dobes made a glove save, but upon video review it was determined that his glove, and the puck, went across the goal line.

Senior defender Jayden Lee posted an empty net goal with less than two minutes in regulation to secure the victory.

Quinnipiac will face off against the winner of Michigan and Penn State in the 2023 Frozen Four semifinal on April 6.

This story will be updated.

QUINNIPIAC 4, OHIO STATE 1

Quinnipiac: 2-0-2—4
Ohio State: 1-0-0—1

First period scoring — 1. OSU, Joe Dunlap (unassisted) 1:31; 1. QU, Christophe Fillion (Victor Czerneckianair, Cristophe Tellier) 13:20; 2. QU, Skylar Brind'Amour (Desi Burgart, Ethan De Jong) 13:35
Penalties — QU, Jake Johnson (tripping) 2:48; OSU, Stephen Halliday (slashing) 14:44

Second period scoring — None
Penalties — QU, Brind'Amour (hooking) 6:35; OSU, Jaedon Leslie (interference) 11:12; QU, Zach Metsa (hooking) 17:54; OSU, Cam Thiesing (boarding) 20:00

Third period scoring — 3. QU, Tellier (Jacob Quillan, Fillion) 15:30; 4. QU, Jayden Lee (Sam Lipkin) 18:03
Penalties — QU, Lipkin (cross-checking) 9:22; OSU, Gustaf Westlund (boarding) 13:32

SOG — OSU, 9-15-11—35; QU, 8-3-6—17

Goalie saves — OSU, Jakub Dobes 7-3-3—13 (3GA); QU, Yaniv Perets 8-15-11—34 (1GA)

Penalties-minutes — OSU, 4-8; QU, 4-8

Power-play goals-opportunities — OSU 0-4; QU 0-4

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
Get Local

