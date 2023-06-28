Tennessee State University becomes first HBCU to add college hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While the focus revolves around the NHL Draft this week in Nashville, another big piece of news came out Wednesday afternoon as Tennessee State University became the latest school to add a hockey program.

Located in Nashville, TSU is the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level.

“This is a very historic day because we're bringing hockey to the forefront at the HBCU space. The first to ever do it,” TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen said in a press conference Wednesday inside Bridgestone Arena.

"What I have envisioned for the program is for it to be sustainable, for it to be apart of this Nashville community, to engage the young people and inspire those minorities that want to play the game at a high level that you can do that at an HBCU."

Joined by TSU president Dr. Glenda Glover, the NHL’s VP of Hockey Development and Strategic Collaboration, Kevin Westgarth, and TNT's Anson Carter, the group spoke during a roughly 20-minute-long press conference shortly after 3:30 p.m. and fielded questions afterwards.

TSU will begin competing in 2024-25 as a club program. While it’s a club program for now, the goal is to eventually elevate to the Division I level — and eventually add a women’s program.

While it may seem ambitious, Allen said Wednesday the program is targeting a jump to the Division I level in 2026 or 2027. TSU is the first HBCU to sponsor hockey in any form or fashion.

However, TSU is one of several schools to add a men’s hockey program in recent years — following Augustana, Arizona State, Lindenwood, Long Island and Stonehill at the Division I level. Along with Alaska-Anchorage and Robert Morris bringing their programs back.

Allen told The Rink Live he received a congratulatory text from Arizona State head coach Greg Powers Wednesday morning and hopes to see other HBCU’s follow in the future.

While there’s excitement about what TSU could become, the reality is college hockey has struggled at the Division I level in the southeast before — as evidenced by Alabama Huntsville’s constant battle to keep its program alive before its most recent demise in 2021.

There’s also several questions looming over TSU — facilities, geography, recruiting and both who and where the team will play.

Tennessee State University president Dr. Glenda Glover and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman pictured together after Wednesday's announcement. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The university conducted a feasibility study in 2021 for what the program could cost, which included travel, coaching salaries and facilities, among others.

Allen told The Rink Live that number is “in the six figures” and he knows there will be challenges. But the program will have to grow gradually, hopefully to the Division I level.

“That’s the ultimate goal, to play against the big boys and the power fives and programs that are mid-majors,” Allen said. “But we know where it has to start and we’re breaking the ice. We’re advancing the puck forward today with this announcement.

“When you look from the time we conducted the feasibility study until the announcement, there’s been some time, and that’s been because we’ve been strategically having conversations with our partners – the Nashville Predators, College Hockey Inc., USA Hockey, and we’ve been coached to be here and what steps to take.”

At the same time, there is optimism it’ll work.

Belmont, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and several other schools in the region have successful club programs. Nashville has been a rapidly-growing hockey market in recent years too and the Predators and NHL have both shown a willingness to support a program at TSU.

More importantly, there’s a model in place with those schools — specifically Lindenwood — that have recently been elevated to the Division I level. A model those at TSU believe they can replicate.

“We’re just doing it in a space that no one probably thought it would be done and that’s at a HBCU,” Allen said. “We’ve had conversations about how to navigate in this space but the work is well worth it. I really believe that. We’re opening up an opportunity in the HBCU space that should’ve already been done, in my opinion.”

“Nashville is growing a ton and there have been conversations with the Preds and TSU of how we can build something together that will both help TSU hockey but TSU students overall,” Westgarth added.

“We saw Arizona State starting in what would be a high school rink and it’ll take a lot, but I think with (TSU), just based on the reaction so far, people will be motivated and happy to play a part.”

From left-to-right: Tennessee State University athletic director Mikki Allen, TSU president Dr. Glenda Glover, NHL VP of Hockey Development and Strategic Collaboration, Kevin Westgarth, and TNT's Anson Carter pictured during Wednesday's press conference inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. "I want the next P.K. Subban, I want the next Ryan Reaves, the next Willie O'Ree, I want a name," Allen said. "But it starts somewhere and it starts today." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

TSU — which was founded in 1912 — currently offers 13 varsity sports at the NCAA Division I level — six on the men’s side and seven on the women's side. TSU is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The school is currently in the process of hiring a Director of Club Hockey Operations, who will be responsible for fundraising, seeking corporate partnerships, recruiting student-athletes, and managing day-to-day operations.

In the interim, Assistant AD Nick Guerriero will handle all inquiries related to TSU Hockey.

Make no mistake, it won’t be an overnight process. But whether it be via corporate support, texts and emails or the reaction on social media, the early feedback has been “astounding.”

And whatever happens down the road, TSU will forever be the first HBCU to add a college hockey program.

“We’re breaking the ice today,” Allen said. “We’re putting our flag with those great letters, T-S-U, at center ice for the world to see and we’re going to attack it every day with passion to drive this initiative and make the game more inclusive and diverse for all. Because it’s a special game.”