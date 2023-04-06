Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers to talk about the Frozen Four in Tampa.

Higgins talks about Tampa hosting the Super Bowl and says even with the pandemic, the timing could not have been better.

So hosting the Frozen Four and offering Florida's weather this time of year for cold-weather teams and providing a knowledgeable fan base are reasons why Higgins says they'll continue to pursue the national tournament.

"We would love nothing more, certainly that's more of question for the NCAA and the ice hockey committee, but I can tell you this, this is an event we truly love," Higgins says.