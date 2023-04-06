Sponsored By
Men's College

Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four

Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event

Higgins.jpg
Rob Higgins from the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, left, joins Jess Myers to discuss the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 4:26 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers to talk about the Frozen Four in Tampa.

Higgins talks about Tampa hosting the Super Bowl and says even with the pandemic, the timing could not have been better.

So hosting the Frozen Four and offering Florida's weather this time of year for cold-weather teams and providing a knowledgeable fan base are reasons why Higgins says they'll continue to pursue the national tournament.

"We would love nothing more, certainly that's more of question for the NCAA and the ice hockey committee, but I can tell you this, this is an event we truly love," Higgins says.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources.
