SCSU gets 34 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Minnesota State, advance to regional championship

FARGO — The St. Cloud State men's hockey team was opportunistic, got great goaltending and won the special teams battle.

It all added up to a 4-0 win for the Huskies over Minnesota State University-Mankato in the NCAA Fargo Regional semifinals on Friday at Scheels Arena. Senior Jaxon Castor stopped all 34 shots he saw to pick up his second straight shutout.

The Huskies (25-12-3) will play the winner between Minnesota (26-9-1) and Canisius (20-18-3) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) for the region title and a trip to the Frozen Four.

St. Cloud State took a 2-0 lead into the third period on two goals in the second period.

On the power play, Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, used a screen to score at 12:30 for a 1-0 lead. Graduate student center Grant Cruikshank and freshman wing Adam Ingram got the assists.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead on a good hustle play. Freshman wing Jack Rogers flipped it into the corner of the Mavericks zone, skated through a check by Akito Hirose, raced to the puck behind the net and got it to freshman forward Grant Ahcan. Ahcan got it back to Rogers, who found Peart near the top of the faceoff circle. His shot hit the crossbar and went in at 17:23 of the second period.

In the third period, senior wing Zach Okabe knocked in a second rebound off a rush at 13:03 to make it 3-0. Graduate student center Aidan Spellacy had the first shot off a pass from Miettienen out of the corner.

The Huskies added an empty-net goal by Cruikshank at 16:44 to make it 4-0.

SCSU was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against the nation's best power play.

Castor gave up five goals on 16 shots in an opening round NCAA loss to Quinnipiac last season.

St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota State 0

MSUM 0-0-0—0

SCSU 0-2-2—4

First period scoring: None. Penalties — MSUM, Christian Fitzgerald (slashing) 9:39; SCSU, Grant Cruikshank (hooking) 9:39.

Second period scoring: 1. SCSU, Veeti Miettinen 12 (Grant Cruikshank 14, Adam Ingram 15) 7:30 (pp); 2. SCSU, Jack Peart 3 (Jack Rogers 5, Grant Ahcan 3) 17:23. Penalties — SCSU, Jami Krannila (slashing) 6:06; MSUM, Brendan Furry (holding) 11:44; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (interference) 12:48; MSUM, Lucas Sowder (embellishment) 12:48.

Third period scoring: 3. SCSU, Zach Okabe 18 (Aidan Spellacy 8, Miettinen 24) 13:03; 4. SCSU, Cruikshank 23 (Micah Miller 12) 16:44 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Mason Reiners (tripping) 2:38.

Goalie saves — MSUM, Keenan Rancier 4-8-4—16 (3 GA); SCSU, Jaxon Castor 10-13-11—34 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — MSUM 3-6; SCSU 4-8.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — MSUM 0-2 (2 shots); SCSU 1-2 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 28-26.

Three stars of the game — 1. Castor (SCSU), 2. Miettinen (SCSU), 3. Peart (SCSU).

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Chris Pitoscia.

Linesemen — Adam Wood, Stephen Drain.

Attendance — X.