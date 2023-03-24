Sponsored By
Men's College

Schlossman: St. Cloud State has learned how to win without Dylan Anhorn

The Huskies have won four-straight games and are now a win away from a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Minnesota State's David Silye works along the boards against St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila and Veeti Miettinen during the NCAA mens hockey west regionals on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
David Samson/The Forum
Brad Elliott Schlossman
Opinion by Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:36 PM

FARGO — St. Cloud State had one of the best finds out of the NCAA transfer portal last summer in defenseman Dylan Anhorn from Union.

Anhorn immediately became the Huskies' best defenseman, filling the void left by Nick Perbix's pro signing.

The Calgary native tallied 25 points in the first 23 games of the season. He was a plus-15. He ran the team's first power play unit. He averaged more minutes than any Husky player (21:19 per game).

St. Cloud State started the season 17-6, ranked No. 4 in the country.

Then, before a home game against Denver on Jan. 21, Anhorn suffered a season-ending injury.

The Huskies won the first night without Anhorn, then immediately went on a six-game winless streak. It tied the program's longest winless run of the last 18 years.

The numbers show the difference.

St. Cloud State is 17-6 with Anhorn. The Huskies reached the four-goal mark in 12 of those 23 games — more than half.

They entered the playoffs 3-5-3 without Anhorn, reaching the four-goal mark just twice in those 11 games.

It took a while, but St. Cloud State has finally learned how to win without their star defensemen.

The Huskies have been relying on exceptional goaltending from Jaxon Castor, defensemen clearing out second chances for opponents and timely offense from their best players.

St. Cloud State is now one win away from the NCAA Frozen Four after beating Minnesota State-Mankato 4-0 in an NCAA regional first-round game Thursday in Scheels Arena.

Castor stopped all 34 shots. The Huskies cleared out second-chance opportunities and blocked 23 Maverick attempts. The big line of Zach Okabe, Veeti Miettinen and Jami Krannila connected again.

It's the same formula St. Cloud State has used in the last four games.

During that 4-0 stretch, Castor has a .971 save percentage. He's stopped 100 of 103 shots. He will enter Saturday's region final on a shutout streak of 152:16.

“I think the fact that they were all over us early and got a bunch of shots early probably helped, because it got him into the game,” St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said. “He made some saves early. They had some nice plays. They were in our end a lot. I don’t think he had time to think. It’s like, ‘Holy crap, they’re on top of us already.’ I think that helped him settle into the game.”

The Huskies also blocked 20-plus shots for the second time in the last four games.

“It’s playoff hockey and everybody is playing that way at this time of year,” Larson said. “You’ve got to sacrifice. You’re going to have to block shots. You’re going to have to take hits to get pucks out. You’re going to have to win wall battles and net-front battles.”

The Okabe, Miettinen, Krannila trio has been on the scoresheet in all four games, combining for 13 points. Okabe and Miettinen both scored against the Mavericks.

"I think having to fight for every inch of the ice in all six games coming into this thing helped us stick with it and not get frustrated," Larson said.

