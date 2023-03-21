Scheels Arena expecting capacity crowd for Fargo regional despite rumors of unused tickets
Canisius, Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are set to take the ice Thursday for the opening round of the NCAA tournament
FARGO — An NCAA men's regional hockey tournament returns to Fargo this week and it's the hot ticket in town.
When the Fargo regional featuring Canisius, Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State commences Thursday at Scheels Arena, organizers expect a capacity crowd.
That news hasn't been pleasant to everyone this week. With Golden Griffins, Golden Gophers, Mavericks and Huskies fans seeking out tickets in hopes of watching their team advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. in April, they've been greeted by an abrupt message on Ticketmaster: "Sold out."
The four participating teams were announced this past Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show, but tickets have been on sale to the general public for months.
"Tickets went on sale in early December," Scheels Arena general manager Jon Kram said. "The event didn't sell out until two weeks ago and we're thrilled."
The University of North Dakota is the host institution for this weekend's regional, as it's been for the previous four regionals (2021, 2019, 2017, 2015) held in Fargo.
"One of the things that makes this building and why UND likes to host is that we've consistently sold out all five regionals that we've hosted," Kram said.
Despite its hosting duties, the Fighting Hawks won't be one of the four participants in the Fargo regional after they were bounced by SCSU in the NCHC semifinals last weekend and had no chance at an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
It's likely that the UND fan base bought their tickets well in advance with the assumption their team would be in the tournament. This led to speculation on social media as to why tickets are few and far between this week.
One user alleged that UND issued tickets as "will call only" options and that many will go unclaimed at the box office this week.
Und issued all tickets as will call not mobile and less then 10% picked up said will call tickets. Then und shipped the tickets to sheels arena to be dispersed. So now people have to to fargo to get thier tickets so they can sell or use.— nick johnson (@gopherfaningf) March 21, 2023
"There's a blend of digital tickets that were sold and printed tickets," Kram said. "We can't comment on who has what ticket type, but if you have printed tickets, of course you'd have to meet up with that person and purchase them that way.
"We've tried to be accommodating where if we have any tickets in will call, we're trying to help any ticket buyer we can. But there's not a large will call amount."
Additional standing-room-only tickets and tickets for Saturday's championship game went on sale Tuesday afternoon but quickly sold out again.
Each participating school receives an allotment of tickets that may get returned this week and put on sale, as well.
"As we have other tickets that become available, we'll have additional on-sales," Kram said. "We anticipate one more potentially on either Thursday or Friday."
Kram said to keep checking Ticketmaster , Scheels Arena social media, and to contact the Scheels Arena box office with any ticketing questions at 701-364-3672. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The NCAA Fargo regional gets underway at 4 p.m. Thursday with Minnesota State facing St. Cloud State in the regional semifinals. Following that game Canisius squares off with top-seed Minnesota at 8 p.m.
