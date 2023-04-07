Robert Morris head coach talks about the Frozen Four and state of his program
Derek Schooley joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers to share why he thought the better teams prevailed in the semifinals
TAMPA, Fla. — Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley said both semifinal games mirrored each other until the better team found a way to pull away.
That was part of his analysis of Thursday night's semifinal games at the Frozen Four as he joined Jess Myers of The Rink Live.
Schooley talks about rebuilding the Robert Morris program and how close he is to having a full roster.
