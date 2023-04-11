Report: Frozen Four championship game the most watched in 12 years
Semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac averaged more viewers than 2022 championship game
Quinnipiac's 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota in the NCAA Division I men's hockey championship on Saturday, April 8 drew an average of 808,000 viewers on ESPN2, making it the most-watched Frozen Four title game in 12 years, sportsmediawatch.com reported.
The game finished with a .40 rating, hitting 253,000 viewers in the age 18-49 group.
Even the semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac on Thursday night (435,000, .23) had a stronger viewership than the 2022 championship game when Denver beat Minnesota State 5-1. That title game averaged 404,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating on ESPN2.
Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. CT aired as the NHL-leading Boston Bruins played the New Jersey Devils on ABC, a game that averaged 1.4 million viewers. Sports Media Watch reported it was the second-most watched NHL game this season behind the Winter Classic on TNT in January, which averaged 1.78 million.
According to showbuzzdaily.com , here’s a look at recent championship game viewership (viewers in thousands):
ADVERTISEMENT
|Year
|Teams
|Viewers
|18-49
|Rating
|Network
|2023
|Minnesota-Quinnipiac
|808
|253
|0.4
|ESPN2
|2022
|Denver-Minnesota State
|404
|132
|0.21
|ESPN2
|2021
|SCSU-UMass
|435
|164
|0.23
|ESPN
|2020
|No Frozen Four (COVID-19)
|2019
|UMD-UMass
|321
|117
|0.21
|ESPN2
|2018
|UMD-Notre Dame
|653
|269
|0.35
|ESPN
|2017
|UMD-Denver
|467
|198
|0.25
|ESPN
|2016
|UND-Quinnipiac
|541
|188
|0.29
|ESPN
ADVERTISEMENT