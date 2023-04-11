Report: Frozen Four championship game the most watched in 12 years

Quinnipiac's 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota in the NCAA Division I men's hockey championship on Saturday, April 8 drew an average of 808,000 viewers on ESPN2, making it the most-watched Frozen Four title game in 12 years, sportsmediawatch.com reported.

The game finished with a .40 rating, hitting 253,000 viewers in the age 18-49 group.

Even the semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac on Thursday night (435,000, .23) had a stronger viewership than the 2022 championship game when Denver beat Minnesota State 5-1. That title game averaged 404,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating on ESPN2.

Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. CT aired as the NHL-leading Boston Bruins played the New Jersey Devils on ABC, a game that averaged 1.4 million viewers. Sports Media Watch reported it was the second-most watched NHL game this season behind the Winter Classic on TNT in January, which averaged 1.78 million.

According to showbuzzdaily.com , here’s a look at recent championship game viewership (viewers in thousands):

ADVERTISEMENT