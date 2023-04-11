Sponsored By
Men's College

Report: Frozen Four championship game the most watched in 12 years

Semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac averaged more viewers than 2022 championship game

2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
Minnesota players and coaches watch on as Quinnipiac celebrates winning the NCAA men's hockey title on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 6:04 PM

Quinnipiac's 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota in the NCAA Division I men's hockey championship on Saturday, April 8 drew an average of 808,000 viewers on ESPN2, making it the most-watched Frozen Four title game in 12 years, sportsmediawatch.com reported.

The game finished with a .40 rating, hitting 253,000 viewers in the age 18-49 group.

Even the semifinal game between Michigan and Quinnipiac on Thursday night (435,000, .23) had a stronger viewership than the 2022 championship game when Denver beat Minnesota State 5-1. That title game averaged 404,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating on ESPN2.

Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. CT aired as the NHL-leading Boston Bruins played the New Jersey Devils on ABC, a game that averaged 1.4 million viewers. Sports Media Watch reported it was the second-most watched NHL game this season behind the Winter Classic on TNT in January, which averaged 1.78 million.

According to showbuzzdaily.com , here’s a look at recent championship game viewership (viewers in thousands):

YearTeamsViewers18-49RatingNetwork
2023Minnesota-Quinnipiac8082530.4ESPN2
2022Denver-Minnesota State4041320.21ESPN2
2021SCSU-UMass4351640.23ESPN
2020No Frozen Four (COVID-19)    
2019UMD-UMass3211170.21ESPN2
2018UMD-Notre Dame6532690.35ESPN
2017UMD-Denver4671980.25ESPN
2016UND-Quinnipiac5411880.29ESPN
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
