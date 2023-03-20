Regional previews: Defending champion Denver gets Cornell in Allentown, upstart Colgate gets Michigan

Defending national champion Denver (30-9-0) with the fourth seed, heads up the Manchester Regional. The No. 3-ranked Pioneers are coming off a surprising 1-0 loss Friday to Colorado College in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Pioneers have some health concerns as they begin NCAA play, including the status of goalie Magnus Chrona, who left their NCHC tournament game early.

Denver, which won the Penrose Cup as the NCHC’s regular season champion, will take on No. 10 Cornell (20-10-2) at 4:30 p.m. (CT) Thursday at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Big Red’s last appearance in the NCAA tournament was in 2019 when they got past Northeastern in the first round.

In the other matchup in Manchester, Boston University takes on Western Michigan of the NCHC at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Terriers (27-10-0) needed overtime to win the Hockey East tournament title at TD Garden, prevailing over an upstart Merrimack team. High-scoring Western (23-14-1) won its first-ever NCAA tournament game a year ago and was a contender in the NCHC race, but was upset by Colorado College in the first round of the conference playoffs.

Allentown Regional (PPL Center, Allentown, Pa., March 24 and 26)

Third-seeded and fourth-ranked Michigan (24-11-3) , which won the Big Ten tournament title game Saturday against Minnesota for the second year in a row, faces Colgate, the champion out of the ECAC tournament, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Allentown, Pa. The Wolverines have been an up and down team under the direction of interim head coach Brandon Naurato, who took over the program in August after a coaching change. They feature one of the nation’s most feared offensive weapons in freshman forward Adam Fantili, who was the Big Ten’s rookie of the year.

The Raiders (19-15-5) might be the darling of the field, winning just their second ECAC championship in school history to earn the automatic qualifying berth. Colgate stunned No. 6 Harvard 3-2 on Saturday night and Quinnipiac, the NCAA tournament’s second-seed, in double overtime on Friday.

In the other pairing, Penn State faces Michigan Tech (24-10-4) of the CCHA at 4 p.m. Friday. The 12th-ranked Nittany Lions (21-15-1) lost to No. 9 Ohio State in a three-game series in the Big Ten quarterfinals and will be the de facto home team in Allentown, which is roughly three hours from their campus. The Huskies, meanwhile, lost 4-0 in the Mason Cup semifinals to Northern Michigan, which was just minutes away from earning a berth on Saturday night, losing in overtime to Minnesota State, which heads to Fargo, in overtime. Tech features one of the nation’s top goalies in Blake Pietila.

Bridgeport Regional, Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn., March 24 and 26)

Harvard faces Ohio State at 1 p.m. Friday to begin the Bridgeport Regional. The Buckeyes (20-15-3) are backstopped by standout goalie Jakub Dobes, who was the conference’s top rookie in 2022. They return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, when Ohio State won its first (and so far only) Big Ten regular season title, then went one and done in the NCAAs in Fargo.

Harvard (24-7-2) was ranked in the top 20 much of the season, and advanced to the ECAC tournament title game, falling to Colgate. It is an impressive comeback for the Crimson after teams in the Ivy League took the entire 2020-21 season off due to the pandemic.

Ohio State goalie Jakub Dobes thwarted a scoring attempt by Michigan forward Frank Nazar III during the Faceoff on the Lake at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, February 16, 2023. Contributed / Ohio State Athletics

In the second game, second-seed Quinnipiac (30-4-3) faces Merrimack (23-13-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Quinnipiac, the second seed, enters the tournament off what head coach Rand Pecknold said was the Bobcats’ worst game of the year, Friday’s double-overtime loss in the ECAC semifinals. This will be the fourth straight trip to the field of 16 for Quinnipiac but the Bobcats haven’t advanced to the Frozen Four since the 2015-16 season, when they fell to North Dakota in the national title game in Tampa.

The Bobcats and their nation’s leading goaltender, sophomore Yaniv Perets (1.51 goals against average) face Merrimack, which fell 3-2 in overtime to Boston University on Saturday in the Hockey East championship game.