Men's College

Quinnipiac's unique defense and 'Big 10 killer' game to collide with Minnesota's style in title game

Bobcats say that national championship game, opponent will not change how they play. Gophers want to get off to another fast start

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Minnesota's Jimmy Snuggerud (81), Matthew Knies (89) and Logan Cooley (92) head up the ice during their Frozen Four semifinal game against Boston University on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 4:27 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — For the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team, the mantra remains the same.

For the University of Minnesota, the theme is trying to dictate tempo and use the team's depth.

And, of course, there's the intrigue of the top-scoring offense in NCAA Division I taking on the toughest team to score on.

Those are some of the storylines to watch when the top-ranked Gophers (29-9-1) play the second-ranked Bobcats (33-4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2) in the national championship game. Minnesota will be looking for its sixth title and will be playing in its 13th title game. Quinnipiac will be playing in its third title game and looking for its first championship.

Don't look for the Bobcats to suddenly throw a new-fangled look into the game.

"We've done it 40 games in a row for 13-14 years," said Rand Pecknold, who is in his 29th season as Quinnipiac's coach. "We're really good at it and do a good job with it.

"We do a 1-1-3 (defense) and we have discipline with it. It causes a lot of teams frustration and problems. Not a lot of teams run it in college hockey, which helps us."

There is a lot of discipline that goes into playing that style. It means players do not do a lot of freelancing and there are a lot of small details that go into playing it.

"A big part of the success of this program is our identity," Quinnipiac graduate student center T.J. Friedmann said. "We have a culture of doing all the little things right, buying into the plan that we have for each game. Coaches do a good job of getting us prepared with video sessions.

"The bottom line is understanding what needs to be done whether it's the little things like backchecks, forechecks and making plays that can be made."

The Bobcats are coming off a 5-2 win over Michigan, another high-powered, up-tempo team.

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Quinnipiac's Jacob Nordqvist (12) races to the puck with Michigan's Frank Nazar III (91) and Quinnipiac's Cristophe Tellier (29) during the Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

Minnesota is coming off a 6-2 win over Boston University and has won its last two games (including a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State in a regional championship game) by dictating the pace and playing a lot in the offensive zone in the first period.

"I think the first period is the most important period of the game," said Gophers senior wing Bryce Brodzinski, whose team has outscored opponents 39-20 in the first period and is 17-3 when it leads after the first period. "You kind of set the pace early and prove to yourself that you can play in those games."

Minnesota has outshot its last two opponents 27-13 in the first period.

"You kind of look back and say what we were doing right in the first period was we were all over and top of these guys," Brodzinski said. "You can kind of get rid of that frustration and get rid of the nerves early and put it on the other team. You prove that you're there for a reason and you're not just going to be pushed around."

Motzko is also keenly aware that Quinnipiac is not a team that lacks in speed. The Bobcats beat Ohio State 4-1 in a regional championship game before beating a quick Michigan team in the national semifinals.

"What I thought was most impressive (Thursday) night wasn't their 1-1-3 (defense), but their forecheck," Motzko said of the Bobcats. "They dismantled Michigan in the offensive zone with aggressive play.

"I didn't see the 1-1-3 (Thursday) because they played so fast. They were relentless on the forecheck. They played behind the Michigan defensemen. Two of their goals came from below the goal line. They could have had more. That game blew open late, but it could have blown open earlier. Right now, they're a Big 10 killer. They blew out Ohio State. Rand (Pecknold) said this morning that they don't blow out many teams. I said, 'To me, that's all you're doing right now.' They have structure in the neutral zone. We've got to play fast, as fast as they play and not allow them to set it up."

Minnesota will be looking for its first national title since winning back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003 when Motzko was an assistant coach for the Gophers.

Championship game video preview with Mick Hatten, Jim Rich and Anna Behning

University of Minnesota

Nickname: Golden Gophers.
Coach: Bob Motzko (5th season at Minnesota, 113-63-12, 18th overall, 389-251-61).
Record: 29-9-1.
Streak: Won 3.
Frozen Four appearances: 23 (5 NCAA titles, 7 runner-up).
Top scorers: Fr. F Logan Cooley (22-38-60), Fr. F Jimmy Snuggerud (21-29-50), So. F Matthew Knies (21-21-42), Sr. D Jackson LaCombe (9-26-35), Sr. F Bryce Brodzinski (19-12-31).
Goaltending: Sr. Justen Close (26-9-1, 1.99, .928, 6), So. Owen Bartoszkiewicz (3-0-0, 3.72, .883, 0).
Power play (national rank): 27.0% (3rd).
Penalty kill: 83.2% (tied for 13th).
Offense (goals-per-game): 4.3 (1st).
Defense: 2.2 (tied for 4th).

Quinnipiac University

Nickname: Bobcats.
Coach: Rand Pecknold (29th season, 614-336-103).
Record: 33-4-3.
Streak: Won 3.
Frozen Four appearances: 3 (runner-up in 2013, 2016).
Top scorers: So. F Colin Graf (20-38-58), Fr. F Sam Lipkin (14-27-41), Gr. F Ethan de Jong (19-21-40), So. F Jacob Quillan (18-19-37), Gr. D Zach Metsa (9-25-34).
Goaltending: So. Yaniv Perets (33-4-3, 1.48, .932, 10), Fr. Chase Clark (0-0-0, 3.06, .840, 0).
Power play (national rank): 22.4% (15th).
Penalty kill: 86.5% (4th).
Offense (goals-per-game): 4.0 (3rd).
Defense: 1.6 (1st).
NHL Draft picks: Sr. F Skyler Brind'Amour (Edmonton Oilers), Fr. G Chase Clark (Washington Capitals).

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

