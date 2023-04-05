Sponsored By
Men's College

Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition

Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team

Quinnipiac.jpg
Quinnipiac University head coach Rand Pecknold (far left), senior defenseman Jayden Lee, graduate student forward Michael Lombardi and graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa answer questions on April 5, 2023, at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.
Mick Hatten / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:29 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — The style of play is in stark contrast.

The star power of the rosters are at opposite ends of the spectrums.

One team's head coach is in his 29th season at the university, the other is in his first season as a head coach.

The universities that the two men's hockey teams represent have enrollments that are 40,000 apart.

Those are some of the elements that make the matchup between Quinnipiac University and the University of Michigan in the NCAA Division I semifinals interesting. The Bobcats (32-4-3) play the Wolverines (26-11-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) in the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena.

The winner will face the winner between Minnesota (28-9-1) and Boston University (29-10-0) for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2).

The Wolverines feature 11 NHL Draft picks, including freshman forward Adam Fantilli , who is expected to be taken with the second-overall pick in this summer's draft. Fantilli has 29 goals and leads the nation in points (64).

"He's such a dominant athlete," said coach Rand Pecknold, who is in his 29th season at Quinnipiac. "He's a thoroughbred. He makes plays and makes stuff out of nothing. You think you have him shut down and all of a sudden — bang, (the puck) is under the (cross) bar.

"For us with him — like all of their players — we've got to deny them time and space. We have to be able to defend him in waves."

Defending is what the Bobcats are known for. Quinnipiac goes into the game as the top-rated defensive team (1.5 goals-per-game) and the third-toughest to get shots on goal on (21.7).

"Every night, we show up and we play together," Bobcats graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa said. "We support each other. If we make a mistake, we're there to bail them out.

"There's layers to how we play. It's tough for guys to get by all four or five layers consistently throughout a game. We always hear that teams are more talented than us. But as a cohesive unit, I'd put us up against any other team in the country."

Quinnipiac sophomore goalie Yaniv Perets leads the nation in wins (32), goals-against average (1.46) and is tied for first in shutouts (10) and is second in save percentage (.932). Often overlooked, though, is the Bobcats offense, which is third in goals (154, 3.95 per game). Quinnipiac is led by sophomore forward Collin Graf (20 goals, 56 points) and has seven players with 10 goals or more.

Michigan.jpg
From left, University of Michigan men's hockey coach Brandon Naurato, freshman forward Gavin Brindley and sophomore forward Dylan Duke answer questions on April 5, 2023, at the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Wolverines lead the nation in goals (169, 4.23 per game) and have seven players with 10 goals or more. Michigan, though, has also given up the eighth-most goals (123, 3.08 pg).

"We respect Quinnipiac and they're a well-coached team, very predictable in what they do, very structured," Michigan first-year coach Brandon Naurato said. "I think they have the most wins (64) in the last two years in Division I and we played them last year, so there's some familiarity."

IHM22-MSU(Sat)
BIG 10
On the way to the Frozen Four, Brandon Naurato is named Michigan's permanent head coach
After leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten tournament title and the Frozen Four in his first season, the coach's "interim" tag was dropped and a five -year contract is being finalized.
March 31, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Michigan beat Quinnipiac 7-4 for the Allentown Regional championship in 2022. The Wolverines jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two periods, but the Bobcats scored three straight goals to open the third period to get within a goal. The Wolverines, though, scored two empty-net goals in the last 3:37 to pull away.

"I think at the end of the day, it's about what we do and how Michigan plays," Wolverines sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. "We're just going to prepare like it's any other team and be ready to go."

Michigan, which has an enrollment of more than 51,000, has won nine national titles and is making its 27th Frozen Four appearance.

Quinnipiac, which has an enrollment of a little more than 10,000, is playing in its third Frozen Four and is looking to win its first national title.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
