Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Men's College

Quinnipiac comes from behind, scores 10 seconds into overtime to beat Minnesota for national title

Jacob Quillan finished a 2-on-1 rush with a goal for the Bobcats to secure the school's first NCAA championship

2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
Quinnipiac celebrates after beating Minnesota in overtime and winning the 2023 Division I Men’s Frozen Four championship game on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 10:04 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Quinnipiac came from behind to win its first NCAA Division I men's hockey championship on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

The Bobcats got a goal from sophomore center Jacob Quillan 10 seconds into overtime to beat Minnesota 3-2. The Golden Gophers finished the season 29-10-1, the Bobcats were 34-4-3.

Quinnipiac, playing in its third national championship game, did it in dramatic fashion.

Quillan won the opening faceoff of overtime and Quinnipiac ended up scoring on a 2-on-1 rush with Quillan scoring from in close off a pass from freshman left wing Sam Lipkin for the game-winner.

The game got sent into overtime when the Bobcats scored an extra attacker goal in the final minutes of regulation. The Gophers had just finished killing a high-sticking penalty to Logan Cooley, but the Bobcats had pulled goalie Yaniv Perets for an extra attacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinnipiac moved the puck around and sophomore right wing Collin Graf scored on a wrist shot from the faceoff dot to the right of goalie Justen Close at 17:13 of the third period to make it 2-2. The Bobcats dominated the third period, outshooting the Gophers 14-2.

Minnesota took a 2-1 lead into the third period. Senior center Jaxon Nelson won a faceoff to the left of goalie Yaniv Perets out to his defense. Junior defenseman Brock Faber took a shot that went wide of the net, but it came off the boards and Nelson knocked in the puck at 4:24 of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats got back within a goal when graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa stole the puck along the right boards and got it out front to sophomore right wing Christophe Tellier for a tap-in at 7:41.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead into the second period. Freshman right wing Connor Kurth intercepted a pass from Bobcats defenseman Jayden Lee in the neutral zone and carried the puck up the right side. Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets came out to try to play the puck and fell down. Kurth held onto the puck, carried it behind the Bobcats net, got it out front and freshman John Mittlestadt was able to fight through a stick check by Michael Lombardi to knock it into the open net at 5:35.

This story will be updated.

2023 Frozen Four Championship - Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota
Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan (16) scores the winning goal against Minnesota goaltender Justen Close in overtime of the 2023 Division I Men’s Frozen Four championship game on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinnipiac 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Quinnipiac 0-1-1-1—3
Minnesota 1-1-0-0—2

First period scoring —  1. UM, John Mittlestadt 4 (Connor Kurth 4) 5:35. Penalties — QU, Skyler Brind'Amour (contact to the head) :21.

Second period scoring —  2. UM, Jaxon Nelson 10 (Brock Faber 23) 4:24; 3. QU, Christophe Tellier 8 (Zach Metsa 26) 7:41. Penalties — UM, Jimmy Snuggerud (tripping) 12:12.

Third period scoring —  4. QU, Collin Graf 21 (Metsa 27, Sam Lipkin 28) 17:13 (ea). Penalties — UM, Logan Cooley (high-sticking) 15:08.

Overtime scoring —  5. QU, Jacob Quillan 21 (Lipkin 29, Metsa 28) :10.

Goalie saves — QU, Yaniv Perets 6-5-2-0—13 (2 GA). UM, Justen Close 3-11-13-0—27 (3 GA).

Penalties-minutes — QU 2-4; UM 2-4.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — QU 0-2 (0 shots); UM 0-2 (0 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Faceoffs — QU 34-23.

Referees — Joe Sullivan, Ryan Hersey.

Linesemen — John Grandt, Tyler Liffrig.

Attendance — X.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Screenshot 2023-04-08 at 6.19.08 PM.png
Men's College
Air Force head coach Frank Serratore previews the Minnesota-Quinnipiac national championship game
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talk about No. 2 Quinnipiac's road to the title game and how the Bobcats will try to upset the star-studded, top-seeded Gophers
April 08, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Frozen Four live blog: Minnesota and Quinnipiac face off for national championship
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 08, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 07, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT