Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Quinnipiac is headed to an NCAA regional final for the second consecutive season after earning a strong 5-0 victory over Merrimack at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on Friday, March 24.
The Bobcats won their first-round NCAA matchup in 2022 with a 5-4 victory over St. Cloud State before they fell, 7-4, to Michigan in the Allentown Regional finals. They'll look to avenge that loss on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT where they will play Ohio State for a chance to head to the Frozen Four.
The first period was quiet, but Quinnipiac opened scoring early in the middle frame with a bit of a flukey goal. Fifth-year skater Joey Cipollone shot from a sharp angle and the puck deflected off a Merrimack skate and into the back of the net.
Less than two minutes later, standout sophomore Collin Graf made a great play to get the puck into the offensive zone and Sam Lipkin (ARI) made a pass over to teammate Jacob Quillan who popped a shot up and over the shoulder of netminder Zachary Borgiel to double their squad's lead.
Quinnipiac found a couple of insurance goals in the third period. Michael Lombardi took a shot from the point that went in as Borgiel was screened for the team's third tally and then Quillan netted his second of the game on a shot that banked off a Warrior defender. Lipkin tacked on an empty net goal with 89 seconds left in regulation.
Yaniv Perets, a Mike Richter award finalist, posted a 15-save shutout during Friday evening's match.
This story will be updated.
QUINNIPIAC 5, MERRIMACK 0
Quinnipiac: 0-2-3—5
Merrimack: 0-0-0—0
First period scoring — None
Penalties — MACK, Alex Jefferies (hitting from behind) 2:33; MACK, Mick Messner (interference) 6:53
Second period scoring — 1. QU, Joey Cipollone (Jayden Lee, CJ McGee) 1:56; 2. QU Jacob Quillan (Sam Lipkin, Collin Graf) 3:29
Penalties — QU, Michael Lombardi (tripping) 7:50
Third period scoring — 3. QU, Lombardi (Zach Metsa) 6:28; 4. QU, Quillan (Lipkin) 14:41; 5. QU, Lipkin (Ethan de Jong, Jake Johnson) 18:31 (en)
Penalties — MACK, Slava Demin (holding) 0:25; QU, Metsa (holding) 0:45
Penalties-minutes — QU, 2-4; MACK, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities — QU, 0-2; MACK, 0-1
SOG — QU 14-11-10—35; MACK, 7-6-2—15
Goalie saves — QU, Yaniv Perets 7-6-2—15 (0GA); MACK, Zachary Borgiel 14-9-7—30 (4GA)
