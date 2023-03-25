Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Quinnipiac is headed to an NCAA regional final for the second consecutive season after earning a strong 5-0 victory over Merrimack at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on Friday, March 24.

The Bobcats won their first-round NCAA matchup in 2022 with a 5-4 victory over St. Cloud State before they fell, 7-4, to Michigan in the Allentown Regional finals. They'll look to avenge that loss on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT where they will play Ohio State for a chance to head to the Frozen Four.

The first period was quiet, but Quinnipiac opened scoring early in the middle frame with a bit of a flukey goal. Fifth-year skater Joey Cipollone shot from a sharp angle and the puck deflected off a Merrimack skate and into the back of the net.

Less than two minutes later, standout sophomore Collin Graf made a great play to get the puck into the offensive zone and Sam Lipkin (ARI) made a pass over to teammate Jacob Quillan who popped a shot up and over the shoulder of netminder Zachary Borgiel to double their squad's lead.

Quinnipiac found a couple of insurance goals in the third period. Michael Lombardi took a shot from the point that went in as Borgiel was screened for the team's third tally and then Quillan netted his second of the game on a shot that banked off a Warrior defender. Lipkin tacked on an empty net goal with 89 seconds left in regulation.

Yaniv Perets, a Mike Richter award finalist, posted a 15-save shutout during Friday evening's match.

Merrimack goaltender Zachary Borgiel (29) watches as his teammate Mike Brown (4) fights with Joey Cipollone (17) for positioning and Quinnipiac's Victor Czerneckianair (14) skates with the puck. Contributed / Jim Stankiewicz / Merrimack Athletics

QUINNIPIAC 5, MERRIMACK 0

Quinnipiac: 0-2-3—5

Merrimack: 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — None

Penalties — MACK, Alex Jefferies (hitting from behind) 2:33; MACK, Mick Messner (interference) 6:53

Second period scoring — 1. QU, Joey Cipollone (Jayden Lee, CJ McGee) 1:56; 2. QU Jacob Quillan (Sam Lipkin, Collin Graf) 3:29

Penalties — QU, Michael Lombardi (tripping) 7:50

Third period scoring — 3. QU, Lombardi (Zach Metsa) 6:28; 4. QU, Quillan (Lipkin) 14:41; 5. QU, Lipkin (Ethan de Jong, Jake Johnson) 18:31 (en)

Penalties — MACK, Slava Demin (holding) 0:25; QU, Metsa (holding) 0:45

Penalties-minutes — QU, 2-4; MACK, 3-6

Power-play goals-opportunities — QU, 0-2; MACK, 0-1

SOG — QU 14-11-10—35; MACK, 7-6-2—15

Goalie saves — QU, Yaniv Perets 7-6-2—15 (0GA); MACK, Zachary Borgiel 14-9-7—30 (4GA)