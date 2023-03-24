Penn State puts up an 8-spot in Allentown in dominating win over Michigan Tech

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Big Ten couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the NCAA tournament. Minnesota racked up nine goals Thursday night against Canisius and Ohio State dismantled Harvard in an 8-1 win Friday afternoon.

The Penn State Nittany Lions joined the goal parade too, with eight more Friday in a dominant 8-0 win over Michigan Tech in the Allentown Regional.

Penn State will face either Michigan or Colgate Sunday night with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

There were questions coming into Friday’s game about how both sides would come out. Penn State last played on March 5, while Michigan Tech last played on March 11.

However, the Nittany Lions showed no signs of the layoff.

When asked what his team needed to do to be successful during Thursday’s press conference, Guy Gadowsky’s response was to play fast, play with passion, and play with energy. They did exactly that Friday.

Tyler Paquette scored 2:12 into the contest and the Nittany Lions' speed and pressure were evident throughout the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan Tech was held without a shot on its first power-play chance and the Huskies struggled to generate much in the Penn State zone.

That pressure didn’t stop after one period either. The Nittany Lions erupted for three second-period goals and besides a three-minute stretch by Michigan Tech, which included several Grade-A looks and a couple key saves from Liam Souliere in tight, the Huskies were held relatively quiet.

Souliere recorded his third shutout of the season in the win and the 8-0 victory was the largest shutout win in NCAA tournament history.

Kevin Wall stretched the lead to five 3:01 into the final frame and Chase McLane tacked on another insurance marker with a shot from the corner.

Connor McMenamin and Ryan Kirwan put the final two exclamation marks on the board with a pair of quick goals (33 seconds apart) in the final minutes.

Penn State's offensive explosion came against one of the nation’s top goaltenders too in Blake Pietila. The senior Hobey Baker and Richter Award finalist entered Friday’s game tied for third in the country in save percentage (.929) and fifth in GAA (1.99).

The eight goals are the most Pietila has allowed in 37 starts this season.

The eight goals are also a season-high for the Nittany Lions and 15 different Penn State players recorded at least a point in the win.

With the win, Penn State will turn its attention to Sunday. It’s the second NCAA tournament win in program history. Penn State is making its third tournament appearance this weekend.

Michigan Tech finishes the season at 24-11-4. The Huskies see their season end in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year after losing to UMD last March in Loveland, Colo.

PENN STATE 8, MICHIGAN TECH 0

Michigan Tech 0-0-0– 0

Penn State 1-3-4 – 8

First Period

PSU: Tyler Paquette (Jarod Crespo, Jimmy Dowd Jr.), 2:12

Second Period

PSU: Jarod Crespo (Carter Schade), 4:34

PSU: Ashton Calder (Simon Mack, Ture Linden), 14:46

PSU: Christian Berger (Ryan Kirwan, Xander Lamppa), 18:45

Third Period

PSU: Kevin Wall (Connor MacEachern, Carter Schade), 3:01

PSU: Chase McLane, 7:31

PSU: Connor McMenamin (Connor MacEachern, Paul DeNaples), 14:20

PSU: Ryan Kirwan (Kevin Wall, Christian Berger), 14:53

Saves – Liam Souliere, Penn State, 24; Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech, 32

Power plays – Penn State 0-1, Michigan Tech 0-2. Penalties – Penn State 2-4, Michigan Tech 1-2.