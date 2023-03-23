On the Eve 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament

On the eve of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament, the guys break down all of the regional matchups, and Brad gives his prediction for each bracket. Then they discuss the latest with the transfer portal, more early signings, the decrease in 20-goal scorers in college hockey, and more.

This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.