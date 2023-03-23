On the Eve 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament
On the eve of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament, the guys break down all of the regional matchups, and Brad gives his prediction for each bracket. Then they discuss the latest with the transfer portal, more early signings, the decrease in 20-goal scorers in college hockey, and more.
Manchester preview: Western Michigan's layoff the intangible, goalies the focus in Denver-Cornell matchup
The Broncos haven’t played since March 11 following a sweep by Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals. Head coach Pat Ferschweiler said it’s a toss-up on how fast his team starts on Thursday.
Making just their second-ever NCAA playoff appearance, the Canisius Golden Griffins face top-ranked Minnesota with an attitude and a game designed to give their well-rested opponent fits.
Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal is enough as Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stops all 19 shots.
Huskies will play the Mavericks for the third time this season and for the sixth time in three seasons.
