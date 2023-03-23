Sponsored By
Men's College

On the Eve 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament

Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman break down all of the regional matchups, and Brad gives his prediction for each bracket.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 1:35 PM

On the eve of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament, the guys break down all of the regional matchups, and Brad gives his prediction for each bracket. Then they discuss the latest with the transfer portal, more early signings, the decrease in 20-goal scorers in college hockey, and more.

What to read next
Men's College
Manchester preview: Western Michigan's layoff the intangible, goalies the focus in Denver-Cornell matchup
The Broncos haven’t played since March 11 following a sweep by Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals. Head coach Pat Ferschweiler said it’s a toss-up on how fast his team starts on Thursday.
March 22, 2023 06:57 PM
By  Rob Beer
Men's College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
Making just their second-ever NCAA playoff appearance, the Canisius Golden Griffins face top-ranked Minnesota with an attitude and a game designed to give their well-rested opponent fits.
March 22, 2023 05:59 PM
By  Jess Myers
Men's College
Minot State wins third ACHA men's Division I title
Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal is enough as Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stops all 19 shots.
March 22, 2023 05:55 PM
By  Rob Beer
Men's College
Fargo regional: SCSU, Minnesota State meet again, this time with the season on the line
Huskies will play the Mavericks for the third time this season and for the sixth time in three seasons.
March 22, 2023 05:37 PM
By  Mick Hatten
