On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa

The Frozen Four is here. On the eve of the national semifinals, Brad and Jayson discuss today’s media sessions at Amalie Arena, the universal praise for Tampa as a Frozen Four host, and the soon-to-be announced Hobey Baker Memorial and Mike Richter Awards. Then they shift gears to the other big news in college hockey, the hiring of three-time national coach of the year Mike Hastings at Wisconsin. What does this mean for the Badgers and for the Big Ten landscape? What legacy does Hastings leave behind at Minnesota State and where do the Mavericks go from here? Plenty of college hockey talk to hold you over until the puck drops in Tampa!

