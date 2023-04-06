Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa

College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman

CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 10:51 AM

The Frozen Four is here. On the eve of the national semifinals, Brad and Jayson discuss today’s media sessions at Amalie Arena, the universal praise for Tampa as a Frozen Four host, and the soon-to-be announced Hobey Baker Memorial and Mike Richter Awards. Then they shift gears to the other big news in college hockey, the hiring of three-time national coach of the year Mike Hastings at Wisconsin. What does this mean for the Badgers and for the Big Ten landscape? What legacy does Hastings leave behind at Minnesota State and where do the Mavericks go from here? Plenty of college hockey talk to hold you over until the puck drops in Tampa!

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 06, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Men's College
A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
April 06, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Quinnipiac.jpg
Men's College
Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
April 05, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT