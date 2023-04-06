On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
The Frozen Four is here. On the eve of the national semifinals, Brad and Jayson discuss today’s media sessions at Amalie Arena, the universal praise for Tampa as a Frozen Four host, and the soon-to-be announced Hobey Baker Memorial and Mike Richter Awards. Then they shift gears to the other big news in college hockey, the hiring of three-time national coach of the year Mike Hastings at Wisconsin. What does this mean for the Badgers and for the Big Ten landscape? What legacy does Hastings leave behind at Minnesota State and where do the Mavericks go from here? Plenty of college hockey talk to hold you over until the puck drops in Tampa!
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
ADVERTISEMENT