NTDP's top-line trio of Boston College commits share NHL Draft experience together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and Will Smith have been building towards Wednesday night for quite some time.

The trio of Boston College commits shattered records and showed their chemistry all season on the National Team Development Program’s top line, helping the U18 team win a gold medal at the U18 World Championships.

Wednesday night, the trio took the next step in their promising young careers as NHL first-round picks.

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Sharks draft pick William Smith shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fourth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Smith got the night started, going fourth overall to the San Jose Sharks. Leonard followed soon after going to Washington at No. 8 and Perreault went to the New York Rangers at No. 23. Oliver Moore — who centered the NTDP’s second line — also went to Chicago at No. 19.

“It’s awesome,” Perreault said of sharing Wednesday night with his NTDP teammates. “Those teams got some special players and same with Chicago with Oli. All three of those guys are my best friends and I’m really happy for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All six of us (Drew Fortescue, Aram Minnetian and Will Vote being the others) that were on the development team that are going to BC, it’s really exciting and it’s kind of comfortable that you’re going there with five other guys that you’re really comfortable with,” Leonard added. “I’m really happy for all of them.”

Gabe Perreault described himself as a competitive and creative offensive-minded winger. Perreault was selected 23rd overall Wednesday night by the New York Rangers. “There’s nothing better – It’s such a nice city, Original Six and Madison Square Garden," Perreault said of the organization. "I’m really thrilled.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fortescue, Minnetian and Vote will likely hear their name called at some point Thursday too during day two of the NHL Draft.

As for the trio specifically, Leonard, Perreault and Smith will enroll at BC in the fall and have similar aspirations to win a national championship before shifting their focus to their professional careers. Leonard added winning the Beanpot is a goal too.

Perreault set the NTDP’s single-season point record with 132 (53-79-132) in 63 games this season and Smith’s 127 points rank second in NTDP history. Leonard had a breakout year offensively too, racking up 94 points (51-43-94) in 57 games.

Ryan Leonard pictured during his media availability scrum Wednesday inside Bridgestone Arena. The Boston College commit grew up just outside of Boston watching the Bruins and idolizing Patrice Bergeron, Milan Lucic and Brad Marchard. Leonard, who is a power forward, said he tries to style his game after Matthew Tkachuk, Alex Tuch and Zach Hyman. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

All three brought something different to the line and Smith — who Perreault called “the most-skilled player in the draft during his press conference — had been regarded as one of the top prospects in this year's draft class. It’s why he went fourth overall.

A dream come true. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/tA8fXWZlOJ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 29, 2023

Make no mistake, there's still a lot of work to be done if they want to reach their eventual goal of making it to the NHL. And all three know they need to focus on Boston College first and continuing their development at the collegiate level.

At the same time, Wednesday night is one none of the three will ever forget. Sharing your draft night with your best friends makes it that much sweeter too.

“It's something you dream about as a kid,” Perreault said.