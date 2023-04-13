New York university plans to add Division I men's hockey in two years

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Following the vision its president spelled out last summer, Binghamton University in upstate New York plans to add NCAA Division I men’s hockey as soon as the 2024-25 season, new athletic director Eugene Marshall III said.

The public school, which reported a full-time enrollment of 16,551 students last fall, offers 21 sports, according to its athletics website.

"This is a hockey town. This is a field hockey town," Marshall told WICZ-TV . "And so I think that that is going to really send the fans into a frenzy. And I think it's going to ... it's going to do very well for the community."

Last July, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said in his quarterly report the school was exploring the addition of men’s ice hockey and women’s field hockey to its offerings. The university competes in the America East Conference.

America East includes Binghamton, University at Albany, University of Maine, UMBC, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Bryant University, University of Vermont, NJIT and the University of New Hampshire. Of those, Maine, UMass Lowell, New Hampshire and Vermont have Division I teams that play in the 11-team Hockey East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall, who was appointed athletic director in January, said the Bearcats are poised to increase its athletic footprint.

"We are going to continue our journey," Marshall said on the university’s website. "The teams ... student-athletes and coaches ... will take us over the top. I'm very excited about our prospects of winning in all our sports. We are also excited about our fans ... we are going to get out on campus and in the community and drum up fan support aggressively. It makes a huge difference to the student-athletes and their success.

"Our programs are really starting to take shape and we want to support all of our teams. Trust me ... there will be a lot in the near future for our campus to be proud of."

The university’s Division II AAU men’s club team won the national championship in March, one year after finishing runner-up.