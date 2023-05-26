Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Will Borgen on seeing his mom a lot this season, playoffs in Seattle, staying in contact with former Huskies

🔊 Former Moorhead Spud Will Borgen is back in his hometown after helping the Kraken win the franchise's first playoff series. He also shares his SCSU memories.

NHL: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) of Moorhead attempts a shot April 3 against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena.
Joe Nicholson / USA Today Sports
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:34 PM

It kind of became a running joke among defenseman Will Borgen's teammates on the Seattle Kraken about how often his mom, Lori, was at games. She recently retired from teaching and was able to go to several of the Moorhead native's home and away games during the season.

This was a big season for Borgen in his pro career. He played a career-best 82 games, helped the Kraken win the franchise's first NHL playoff series and scored his first playoff goal.

Watch or listen:

Borgen, a 26-year-old who played for St. Cloud State from 2015-18, discusses his season, his development since college, staying in close contact with former teammates like Jimmy Murray, Mikey Eyssimont and Jack Ahcan and what it is like during the pro camp week at SCSU. All of this and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:50 What it was like being a roommate of Matty Beniers in Seattle, buying a Christmas tree

ADVERTISEMENT

2:40 After playing 36 games in 2021-22, how he approached offseason, getting ready for this season, playing in all 82 games in 2022-23

4:45 What it is like going through an NHL season, how he handles the grind

5:45 What it is like playing for coach Dave Hakstol

6:25 Key things for Seattle making a big jump in wins, making the playoffs

7:15 His development and changes in his game since he was at St. Cloud State

8:25 What it was like playing in a playoff drive, upsetting Colorado in the first round

10:00 What the playoff crowds were like in Seattle, losing to Dallas in the second round

11:20 Differences playing in the NHL playoffs vs. playoffs in college, playing in a seven-game series

ADVERTISEMENT

13:10 What it was like scoring his first NHL playoffs goal

14:25 What his summer plans are

15:20 What pro camp is like at St. Cloud State, what he enjoys about it

17:20 What it was like watching former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont play nearly a full season in the NHL, playing against him

Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont on playing for 4 teams this season, his capsule wardrobe, being a 'hockey nerd' this season
Mikey Eyssimont discusses a whirlwind 2022-23 season that saw him play for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

19:20 What it was like playing on the 2015-16 SCSU team that went 31-0-1, his favorite older teammate as a freshman

20:50 In 2017-18, the Huskies won the NCHC regular season title, what it was like being a defensive partner of Jack Ahcan

100720.FNS.HuskieHockeyWeb.jpg
Sports
Huskies Hockey Insider podcast: Jack Ahcan talks about his rookie season, NHL debut, a friendly wager about his former team & more
Episode 26: Huskies Hockey Insider video podcast for April 15, 2021
April 15, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

22:30 What it is like playing against former college teammates in the NHL

23:10 How often his mom saw him play during this past season

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC
NCHC announces that it is replacing Don Adam as director of officiating
Adam, a former official, had served in that role since the conference began in 2013
May 25, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_L6A5282
NCHC
15 NCHC players named to Academic All-District team
Western Michigan leads the way with 5 players earning honors
May 25, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
KJH_3468.JPG
WCHA
Former Hill-Murray captain Katie Kaufman finds cultural fit, transfers to St. Cloud State
Forward played the last four seasons at Merrimack College and will work on an MBA at SCSU
May 12, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont on playing for 4 teams this season, his capsule wardrobe, being a 'hockey nerd' this season
Mikey Eyssimont discusses a whirlwind 2022-23 season that saw him play for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) hits Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Carson Soucy has big impact in Seattle's win; Beniers, Schultz adds 2 points apiece for Kraken
Seattle has a number of former college players who have helped the Kraken to a 2-1 series lead over Dallas. Former Michigan star makes NHL playoff debut
May 08, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Warren Clark.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: 4 recruits taken in USHL draft, Perbix named to Team USA, Kossila wins title, Bushy retires
Former Huskies defenseman will play for Americans at World Championships. Warren Clark helps Steinbach win MJHL title, selected by Waterloo in USHL draft.
May 05, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Apr 13, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
International
6 NCHC alums, former Gopher Sammy Walker named to Team USA
NCHC alums are defensemen Ronnie Attard, Scott Perunovich, Nick Perbix and Dylan Samberg, and forwards Carter Mazur and Rocco Grimaldi
May 05, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
smf_ccr_main.jpg
NCHC
New downtown Kalamazoo arena in the works could host Broncos hockey, NCAA regionals
The facility would be built roughly two miles from the Western Michigan campus and, as envisioned, would have 6,000 seats for hockey, which would be a notable increase from the Broncos current home.
May 26, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldog hockey notebook: Loheit to captain Bulldogs in 2023-24
Luke Loheit will captain Minnesota Duluth as a fifth-year senior, and he'll be joined by alternate captains Quinn Olson and Dominic James
May 24, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - Finland v United States
NCHC
Bulldogs hockey notebook: Samberg, Perunovich making impact for USA at IIHF Men's World Championship
The Hermantown and Hibbing natives each have a pair of assists as the United States looks to finish group play undefeated.
May 19, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Britt011423-01gv.jpeg
NCHC
UND rounds out new-look defensive core with transfer Logan Britt
The 6-foot-2 left-hander played two seasons at Quinnipiac and two at Sacred Heart.
May 18, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT