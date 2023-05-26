Will Borgen on seeing his mom a lot this season, playoffs in Seattle, staying in contact with former Huskies

It kind of became a running joke among defenseman Will Borgen's teammates on the Seattle Kraken about how often his mom, Lori, was at games. She recently retired from teaching and was able to go to several of the Moorhead native's home and away games during the season.

This was a big season for Borgen in his pro career. He played a career-best 82 games, helped the Kraken win the franchise's first NHL playoff series and scored his first playoff goal.

Borgen, a 26-year-old who played for St. Cloud State from 2015-18, discusses his season, his development since college, staying in close contact with former teammates like Jimmy Murray, Mikey Eyssimont and Jack Ahcan and what it is like during the pro camp week at SCSU. All of this and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:50 What it was like being a roommate of Matty Beniers in Seattle, buying a Christmas tree

2:40 After playing 36 games in 2021-22, how he approached offseason, getting ready for this season, playing in all 82 games in 2022-23

4:45 What it is like going through an NHL season, how he handles the grind

5:45 What it is like playing for coach Dave Hakstol

6:25 Key things for Seattle making a big jump in wins, making the playoffs

7:15 His development and changes in his game since he was at St. Cloud State

8:25 What it was like playing in a playoff drive, upsetting Colorado in the first round

10:00 What the playoff crowds were like in Seattle, losing to Dallas in the second round

11:20 Differences playing in the NHL playoffs vs. playoffs in college, playing in a seven-game series

‼️ WILL BORGEN PLAYOFF GOAL ALERT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nRXsYaMWBc — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 25, 2023

13:10 What it was like scoring his first NHL playoffs goal

14:25 What his summer plans are

15:20 What pro camp is like at St. Cloud State, what he enjoys about it

17:20 What it was like watching former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont play nearly a full season in the NHL, playing against him

19:20 What it was like playing on the 2015-16 SCSU team that went 31-0-1, his favorite older teammate as a freshman

20:50 In 2017-18, the Huskies won the NCHC regular season title, what it was like being a defensive partner of Jack Ahcan

22:30 What it is like playing against former college teammates in the NHL

23:10 How often his mom saw him play during this past season