What David Carle has taken away from working with George Gwozdecky, Jim Montgomery

DENVER — David Carle knows that he has worked with some great coaches in his playing and coaching career.

When he led Denver to the 2022 NCAA Division I title, he was the third Pioneers head coach to accomplish it in less than 20 years. George Gwozdecky led Denver to back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005 and Jim Montgomery led the Pioneers to the 2017 national championship.

Carle spent four seasons (2008-12) as a student assistant coach under Gwozdecky and then was a full-time assistant coach for Montgomery from 2014-18. Gwozdecky coached college hockey from 1978-2013, was an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons and has coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., since leaving the NHL. Montgomery was named the NHL Coach of the Year last season after leading the Boston Bruins to the most wins (65) and points (135) in a season in league history.

Carle, like most coaches, has taken something from all the coaches he has worked for.

So what has he taken with him from Gwozdecky?

"He managed a program exceptionally well," Carle said. "He managed people exceptionally well. I got to see how he treated and engaged his assistant coaches and (director of hockey) ops person, the way he communicated with our captains. He knew when to push, when to pull back. He was always thinking about the big picture and trying to push the right buttons at the right time."

Montgomery had some similar traits and, of course, there were some differences.

"Both men have been successful and will continue to be, but they do it in a bit of a different way," Carle said. "You couldn't find two better mentors in hockey to work for from the age of 18 to 28. Then you throw in working with Derek Lalonde for a year and a half and he's the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

"Monty, his attention to detail from a skills and habit standpoint, tactics and the adjustments and preparation ... He had an ability to think outside the box and wanted to make us better. He wanted to hear from us. He had a team-first mentality of it doesn't matter who you are, if you're on the team, you need to find a way to add value. You win because of everybody, not just because of one or two people. There was a level of intensity to him that I think is really unique and rare."

Between working with Gwozdecky and Montgomery, Carle was an assistant coach for Lalonde with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Carle has a record of 116-53-13, has led Denver to the NCHC regular season title each of the last two seasons, two Frozen Fours and the national title in 2022. This week, he is evaluating talent for USA Hockey and will be Team USA's head coach at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships.