Western Michigan's winning streak broken by Nebraska Omaha

Western Michigan has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against Nebraska Omaha, WMU was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Saturday's game finished 2-0 and the winning streak was ended.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Jonny Tychonick scored assisted by Tyler Weiss and Cameron Berg.

Cameron Berg then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Jonny Tychonick and Tyler Weiss assisted.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Broncos hosting the Redhawks at 6:05 p.m. CST, and the Mavericks playing the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. CST.