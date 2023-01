Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Pioneers at 8 p.m. CST and the Broncos visiting the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CST.

Western Michigan's winning run ended after game against Colorado College Western Michigan's run of five straight wins ended on the road against Colorado College. Saturday's game finished 0-0.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.