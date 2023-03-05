Western Michigan wins against Miami in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Miami's home game against Western Michigan ran into overtime on Saturday. WMU snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

WMU's Jason Polin scored the game-winning goal.

The Redhawks opened strong, right after the puck drop with Red Savage scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Max Dukovac and Ryan Savage.

The Broncos' Dylan Wendt tied the game in the middle of the first period, assisted by Aidan Fulp and Ryan McAllister .

The Broncos made it 2-1 late into the second period when Cole Gallant beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Grainger and Daniel Hilsendager .

The Redhawks made it 2-2 with a goal from Jack Olmstead.

Red Savage took the lead early in the third period.

Dylan Moulton increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Frankie Carogioiello.

Max Sasson narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Dylan Wendt and Jason Polin.

Max Sasson tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Tim Washe and Dylan Wendt. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Jason Polin scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Max Sasson.