Western Michigan wins 8-1 at home against Michigan Tech

Western Michigan won at home on Tuesday, handing Michigan Tech a defeat 8-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jason Polin . Ryan McAllister and Daniel Hilsendager assisted.

The Broncos scored six goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

Dylan Wendt increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period, assisted by Cedric Fiedler and Jack Perbix .

Kash Rasmussen narrowed the gap to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Nick Nardella .

Next up:

On Friday, the Broncos will play the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. CST, and the Huskies will play the Tommies at 6:07 p.m. CST.