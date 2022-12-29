Western Michigan victorious against Ferris State

Western Michigan defeated Ferris State 8-2 on Wednesday.

The Broncos took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Chad Hillebrand . Hugh Larkin assisted.

The Bulldogs' Kaleb Ergang tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Mitch Deelstra and Ben Schultheis .

The Broncos took the lead with a goal from Jason Polin late in the first, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Max Sasson .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Broncos led 6-2 going in to the third period.

Max Sasson increased the lead to 7-2 in the third period, assisted by Carter Berger and Ryan McAllister.

Chad Hillebrand increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Cole Gallant and Cedric Fiedler .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Broncos will host the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. CST, and the Bulldogs will visit the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. CST.