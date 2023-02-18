Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College NCHC

Western Michigan scores twice in the third to beat Colorado College

Western Michigan defeated Colorado College 4-1. The game was tied after two periods, but WMU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500254185_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

Western Michigan defeated Colorado College 4-1. The game was tied after two periods, but WMU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Stanley Cooley . Nicklas Andrews and Noah Laba assisted.

The Broncos tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Jason Polin scored, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Dylan Wendt .

Jack Perbix took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Zak Galambos and Dylan Wendt.

Chad Hillebrand increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Cole Gallant and Luke Grainger .

The Broncos increased the lead to 4-1 with 55 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jason Polin.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in WMU.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.