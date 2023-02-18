Western Michigan scores twice in the third to beat Colorado College

Western Michigan defeated Colorado College 4-1. The game was tied after two periods, but WMU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Stanley Cooley . Nicklas Andrews and Noah Laba assisted.

The Broncos tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Jason Polin scored, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Dylan Wendt .

Jack Perbix took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Zak Galambos and Dylan Wendt.

Chad Hillebrand increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Cole Gallant and Luke Grainger .

The Broncos increased the lead to 4-1 with 55 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jason Polin.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in WMU.