Western Michigan remains hard to beat – claims seventh straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other. By the curtain call home team Western Michigan had beat Nebraska Omaha 6-1. The result means that WMU claimed its seventh win in a row, while UNO lost after having enjoyed a run of five straight wins.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Broncos.

The Broncos scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Hugh Larkin increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Dylan Wendt and Jack Perbix .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.