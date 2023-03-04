Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Western Michigan hard to beat on the road – seven successive road wins

Western Michigan has racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 5-0 victory over Miami on Friday meant number seven in a row on the road.

img_500262472_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

Western Michigan has racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 5-0 victory over Miami on Friday meant number seven in a row on the road.

The visiting Broncos took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Wendt . Hugh Larkin and Jack Perbix assisted.

The Broncos increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jason Polin in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Max Sasson .

Max Sasson scored early into the second period, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Jason Polin.

Late, Max Sasson scored a goal, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Aidan Fulp , making the score 4-0.

The Broncos made it 5-0 when Max Sasson netted one, halfway through the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.

