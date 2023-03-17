Western Michigan forward named NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, Senior Scholar-Athlete

ST. PAUL — Jason Polin is one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey. After his awards haul on Thursday night, he should be a strong contender to make the top three.

Polin, a senior from Holt, Mich., was named the NCHC Senior Scholar-Athlete, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year in a ceremony at the St. Paul Event Center.

Polin leads the nation in goals (29), is tied for seventh in points (46) and tied for 10th in plus/minus (plus-27) in 38 games. Polin, an All-NCHC First Team pick, was also a finalist for the Sportsmanship Award. Polin has led the Broncos (23-14-1) to a second-place finish in the NCHC during the regular season and they are No. 11 in the PairWise.

Other award winners included St. Cloud State graduate student defenseman Spencer Meier (Sportsmanship Award), Denver senior goalie Magnus Chrona (Three Stars, Goaltender of the Year), Denver senior Justin Lee (Defensive Defenseman of the Year), Denver junior Mike Benning (Offensive Defenseman of the Year), North Dakota forward Jackson Blake (Rookie of the Year), St. Cloud State senior Jami Krannila (Defensive Forward of the Year), Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler (Herb Brooks Coach of the Year) and Shireen Saski received the NCHC Media Excellence Award.

Chrona is 22-7 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 30 games this season for Denver.

Lee led the NCHC in plus/minus (plus-22) in 24 conference games for Denver, which gave up the fewest goals (53) in conference games.

Benning had 20 points in 24 conference games for the Pioneers.

Blake was second in the NCHC in both assists (19) and points (29) in 24 games for the Fighting Hawks.

Krannila tied for the conference lead in goals (17), tied for second in points (29) and led NCHC forwards in plus/minus (plus-17) in 24 games for the Huskies.