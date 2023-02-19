Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Western Michigan beats Colorado College and continues winning run

The game between Western Michigan and Colorado College on Saturday finished 2-1. The result means WMU has four straight wins.

img_500256222_rinklive.png
February 18, 2023 09:18 PM

WMU's Daniel Hilsendager scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Hunter McKown scored the first goal.

Tim Washe tied it up 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Hugh Larkin and Dylan Wendt .

Daniel Hilsendager took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Cole Gallant and Jacob Bauer .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Broncos hosting the Pioneers at 6 p.m. CST, and the Tigers playing the Fighting Hawks at 8:30 p.m. CST.

