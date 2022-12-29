Western Michigan beat Ferris State

Western Michigan won its home game against Ferris State on Wednesday, ending 8-2.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Chad Hillebrand . Hugh Larkin assisted.

The Bulldogs' Kaleb Ergang tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Mitch Deelstra and Ben Schultheis .

The Broncos' Jason Polin took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Max Sasson .

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Broncos.

Max Sasson increased the lead to 7-2 in the third period, assisted by Carter Berger and Ryan McAllister.

Chad Hillebrand increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Cole Gallant and Cedric Fiedler .

Next games:

On Friday the Broncos will play on the road against the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. CST, while the Bulldogs will face the Lakers road at 6:07 p.m. CST.