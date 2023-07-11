Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Western Michigan adds Jared Brown to its coaching staff

Brown was an assistant coach for the last two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL

Jared Brown
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:34 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan has hired Jared Brown to be the team's third assistant men's hockey coach.

Brown, 37, joins associate head coach Jason Herter and assistant coach J.J. Crew on the Broncos coaching staff.

"I could not be more excited to add Jared Brown to our staff," WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler said in a news release. "Jared has an elite offensive mind that will push our players in their skill development and their scoring thoughts. I have implicit trust in Jared and his ability to make our staff and our players better."

"Having the chance to join such an elite university and hockey program is an amazing opportunity for me and my wife, Emma," Brown said in the news release. "I am very excited to to work with and learn from the entire Western Michigan hockey staff."

Brown joins the Broncos after spending the last three seasons coaching in the USHL and NAHL. He was most recently on the bench as an assistant coach for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL. Over his two years with the team, the RoughRiders were 59-52 and made the playoffs in each season. Prior to his stint in Cedar Rapids, Brown was the assistant general manager and assistant coach for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL.

Before joining the Ice Wolves staff, Brown playing professionally in the United States and Europe. He played junior hockey for the Lincoln Stars (2005-07) in the USHL, earning USHL First All-Star Team honors in 2006-2007 after tallying 71 points in 60 games. Brown then played four seasons at Northern Michigan University, where he totaled 83 points on 32 goals and 51 assists.

After his college career, Brown went on to play 11 years of professional hockey. Over the course of his professional career, Brown tallied 414 points on 148 goals and 266 assists. He also went to the playoffs eight times in his career, totaling 46 points on 18 goals and 28 assists. He collected various accolades throughout his 11-year professional career, including a spot on the CHL All-Rookie team in 2011-12 with the Quad City Mallards. Additionally, he was part of the 2017-18 MAC Budapest championship team in the Erste Liga in Hungary. During the postseason, he scored 20 points in 15 games.

Brown holds a bachelor's degree in health and physical education/fitness from Northern Michigan.

