SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UND tries new goalie, but the same issues return in 7-6 loss to Western Michigan

The Fighting Hawks blew a three-goal lead for the second time in seven games.

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0322.jpg
Fighting Hawks freshman goaltender Kaleb Johnson (1) takes a shot to the thigh from Western Michigan forward Jamie Rome (20) in the second period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
January 15, 2023 03:05 AM
Share

GRAND FORKS — On Saturday morning, UND coach Brad Berry decided to give Kaleb Johnson the start in goal.

The Grand Forks native hadn't started a game in 600 days, since he was playing for the Minnesota Wilderness in the 2021 North American Hockey League playoffs.

"First of all, he was playing well in practice," Berry said. "Second of all, when you look at the analytics side of it, when we give up the sixth-least shots in the nation — 24 shots a game — and we're last in save percentage, you want to try something, and he deserved an opportunity tonight."

But that didn't work either.

Everything that has plagued UND this season re-occurred Saturday night in a wild 7-6 loss to Western Michigan in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

It spoiled a 4-for-6 night on the power play and an offensive explosion behind goals from Cooper Moore, Jackson Kunz, Riese Gaber, Chris Jandric, Luke Bast and Ethan Frisch.

UND, again, gave up way too many Grade-A chances. Playing without top-pair defenseman Tyler Kleven, who was serving a one-game suspension for a major penalty Friday night, the Broncos scored seven times. Five of them were from below the dots in the slot or the top of the crease.

It marked the fifth time this season UND has allowed six-plus goals. That's the most since the 2001-02 team, which did it nine times.

"We know our structure," Frisch said. "We play it well most the game. Once we get on our heels, we don't have confidence in ourselves. It creeps back in our game where we're not being responsible. We're not being mentally tough enough. We know what we have to do. We're just not executing in those critical situations. It's something we're going to have to address. It's mental toughness and overall mentality of our group."

Johnson didn't fare any better than the other goalies, Drew DeRidder or Jakob Hellsten. After stopping 14 of 16 shots through the first 34 minutes of the game, the former Grand Forks Central star allowed four of the final 19 shots.

UND's team save percentage is now .867, dead last in the country. That's five points below second-to-last Air Force (.872) and a whopping 15 points behind third-to-last Dartmouth (.882).

"I thought early he was good, he was sharp, he made some saves for us at key times," Berry said. "But I'm not putting all this on Kaleb. At the end of the day, we stopped playing."

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0113.jpg
UND captain Mark Senden (19) collides with Western Michigan forward Jason Polin (14) along the boards in the first period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

UND, again, couldn't hold a lead. The Fighting Hawks were up 5-2 and allowed the Broncos to rally with two goals in the final six minutes of the second period and three in the final six minutes of the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the second time in seven games that UND has blown a three-goal lead and lost.

It's the third time this season the Fighting Hawks have lost a game when leading after two periods. UND has lost more games when leading after two periods this season (7-3-1) than it did in the previous four years combined (71-2-2).

"There has to be some mental toughness and some grit when you go through adversity," Berry said. "Same thing last night. We took a major penalty, they scored one, and we backed off again. There's got to be a way in the second half of the season here where we're more resilient in our group — coaches and players together — as far as making sure when there are times in games where there's adversity, you get back on the horse again."

The Fighting Hawks, again, lost a one-goal game. They're 2-5 in games decided by a goal this season. A year ago, when they made a run to the Penrose Cup, the Fighting Hawks were 11-4 in one-goal games.

"We don't have time to just keep trying to find it in games," Frisch said. "We've just got to find it during the week and have that confidence that we can execute, because we can be a good team. We have really good practices. We have really good flashes in games, and then we get on our heels when stuff starts going wrong. No great team does that. They find a way to battle through that stuff. We have to address that and get better at dealing with adversity mid-game."

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0068.jpg
Fighting Hawks forward Jackson Blake (9) carries the puck around the back of the Broncos goal as Western Michigan netminder Cameron Rowe (31) tracks him in the first period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Western Michigan has the NCAA's top-scoring line with Ryan McAllister (NCAA points leader), Jason Polin (NCAA goals leader) and Max Sasson. That trio had zero points Saturday.

Instead, it was Luke Grainger who did the damage. Grainger finished with six points — two goals, four assists — to lead the way. He became the first player to tally six points in a game against UND since Minnesota's Casey Hankinson did it on Nov. 9, 1996.

With the loss, UND dropped below .500 again to 9-10-4 overall and remains in seventh place in the NCHC standings. The Fighting Hawks also dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 in the Pairwise Rankings with the two losses to the Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next weekend, the Fighting Hawks host Minnesota Duluth, which got swept by Omaha this weekend.

"We know what we need to do," UND captain Mark Senden said. "We talk about all the right things. We just have to go out there and execute."

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0128.jpg
Fighting Hawks goaltender Kaleb Johnson deflects a Western Michigan shot in the first period of an NCHC men's hockey game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Related Topics: NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSUND SPORTSUND FIGHTING HAWKS HOCKEY
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
Joey Pierce
NCHC
Emotions get the best of Bulldogs late, allowing Omaha to pile on for 6-1 win, series sweep
Freshman wing Isaac Howard scored the Bulldogs' lone goal, his first goal since the season opener.
January 14, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Colorado_0419.jpg
NCHC
Roommates Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank have 2 points apiece, Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in SCSU's 4-0 win
Jami Krannila adds a goal and an assist and Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in 4-0 win over Colorado College as Huskies reclaim sole possession of second place in NCHC.
January 14, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Matt Cullen_06.jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen's SCSU No. 9 retired with former teammates, coaches paying homage
Pregame ceremony was held before Huskies played Colorado College on Saturday
January 14, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
011323 UND UNDMHKYvsWMU0284.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan shuts out UND in series opener
Goaltender Cameron Rowe stopped 25 shots to give the Broncos a 4-0 victory over the Fighting Hawks.
January 14, 2023 12:44 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman