UND teammates remember three-sport standout Rob Mihulka

GRAND FORKS — Rob Mihulka married his wife, Diane, in the late 1970s during his college years at UND.

They lived in married housing off of University Avenue and it became a spot where Rob's UND hockey teammates gathered for dinners.

"I was 17 years old when I got to UND," defenseman Marc Chorney said. "I was a young kid, wide-eyed. I didn't know what was going on. I was barely recruited and it was a last-minute deal. I met Rob and Diane and they took me in. They would always have me over for dinner. My first Thanksgiving, I went to Grafton with him. He was just a great person, a great friend."

That's how Mihulka's old teammates and friends are remembering him.

Mihulka, 67, died Sunday after a five-year battle with cancer.

"He was a big, Paul Bunyon-like figure," former teammate Cary Eades said. "He had that giant smile that lit up a room. He had an easy-going, fun-loving type of personality that really endeared himself to the locker room and all his teammates."

Mihulka, who graduated from Grafton High School in 1975, was a three-sport athlete.

'Hulk,' as his teammates called him, starred in hockey, baseball and track and field at UND.

"He was always just a really good guy," former UND hockey coach Gino Gasparini said. "He was a mountain of a man. He was quite the athlete. You name it, he was good at it. He had a pretty good hockey career for a guy who didn't zero in on hockey extensively until he got a little older. He was a good athlete and a good person. He was always fun to have around, I can tell you that. I enjoyed him immensely."

In hockey, Mihulka played both forward and defense, putting together his best year as a senior in 1978-79. He had 36 points in 42 games that year, helping UND reach the NCAA national championship game.

In baseball, he pitched and hit. In 1977, he led UND in complete games on the mound and in triples as a hitter.

He also threw the javelin at UND after winning two state championships in high school.

"He was such an athlete," Eades said. "He could do anything."

Gasparini found that out one year when he heard a bunch of noise coming from the gym.

"It was in the preseason," Gasparini recalled. "We had two universal gyms in the weight room next to each other. I went in there and Rob and Craig Ludwig were trying to lift the entire doggone machines. They both got them up, and everyone was hooting and hollering."

Mihulka's teammates remember more than the points and statistics.

"You couldn't find a nicer person or a better teammate," Chorney said. "He was almost too nice. He was 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and didn't have a mean bone in his body."

The young players Mihulka mentored and brought together with those dinners went on to win NCAA national championships in 1980 and 1982.

"I don't think there's any doubt about (the impact he had on the younger players)," Eades said. "If you don't get along off the ice, how can you get along on the ice and in the locker room? He really set the tone that you work hard at the rink and when you're done, you have fun, enjoy and relax."

Services for Mihulka are scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023, in Grafton. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church. Mass will be at 11 a.m.

"He was just a wonderful, good person — as well as his wife," Gasparini said. "They were genuinely part of the family and very much intricate parts to any success we had — not only on the ice, but off the ice. They were just really good people."

