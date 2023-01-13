UND recruits, Warroad players land on NHL Central Scouting's 2023 NHL Draft rankings

GRAND FORKS — UND does not have a first-round draft pick on its roster this season.

There's at least a chance Jayden Perron could change that next season.

Perron, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college hockey at UND, was ranked as the No. 28 North American skater for the 2023 NHL Draft by the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau.

Factoring in European players, that would place Perron as a potential late first-round or a second-round pick in the NHL Draft, which will be held June 28-29 in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Perron, of Winnipeg, currently plays for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has 14 goals and 30 points in 30 games.

The 5-foot-9, 163-pound right-handed shooting winger has a high-end skill level and has developed into an excellent setup man for the Steel.

Perron is one of three UND commits on Central Scouting's list.

Defenseman Andrew Strathmann is the No. 67 North American skater. Defenseman Jake Livanavage, who was passed over in his first year of draft eligibility last summer, is the No. 137 North American skater.

Strathmann and Livanavage will both come to UND next season.

Strathmann, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, has 20 points in 22 games this season for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL. Livanavage, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, has 17 points in 22 games for the Steel.

A pair of area players also ended up on the list in Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay and Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky.

Shaugabay, who is committed to Minnesota Duluth, is the No. 64 North American skater. Last weekend, Shaugabay broke T.J. Oshie's Warroad point mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slukynsky, who is committed to Northern Michigan, is the No. 26 North American goaltender.

The Warriors are currently 13-0-0 and ranked No. 1 in Minnesota Class A.

Here is the list of Central Scouting's North American skater rankings.

Here is the list of Central Scouting's North American goaltender rankings.