UND plays to scoreless tie against Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the first shift of the game, Colorado College's best player, Hunter McKown skated across the slot and had a Grade-A look.

Drew DeRidder kicked it to the corner.

That was a sign of things to come for the UND senior goaltender.

DeRidder stopped all 26 shots he faced, he turned aside three more in a shootout and allowed UND to come away with two National Collegiate Hockey Conference points despite not scoring a single goal in support — except for a shootout tally by Tyler Kleven.

The game officially ended 0-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the first scoreless tie in program history in a full 65-minute game.

UND had one in October 2007, when fog forced a game to be called after two periods at Boston College.

In March 1968, UND also played a scoreless tie, but there was no overtime that night.

On Saturday night in Colorado Springs, DeRidder and Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon stole the show for 65-plus minutes.

Vernon, starting for an injured Kaidan Mbereko, also finished with 26 saves.

"You don't see it that much," DeRidder said. "It's very rare. Bubs (UND coach Brad Berry) just said to me, usually, if it's a 0-0 game, you see it end in overtime. For me, it doesn't change anything. . . just stick with it and worry about the next shot."

DeRidder's best save of the night came with 12:11 left in the third period, when he turned aside Tiger forward Tyler Coffey on a breakaway.

"You can tell he has a confidence and swagger right now," Berry said. "He's playing with some focus and intensity on every play that's coming at him. I know even in the middle period there, they had a situation where it was a faceoff and a guy was in a shooter position. He got it on his tape and off his tape. Drew made that save. It looked like a routine save, but it was a tough save."

ADVERTISEMENT

Vernon had several highlight-reel saves — he stopped Dylan James on a shorthanded two-on-one in the second period and he denied Ethan Frisch with a leg save with 21.6 seconds left in overtime.

Vernon also got some assistance from his posts — UND hit two of them.

The Fighting Hawks now have hit the post nine times in the last three games (while scoring four goals).

"There was a lot of time and space last night compared to tonight," said Berry, whose team won 2-1 in overtime in the series opener. "They got in shot lanes and blocked a lot of shots. For us, we didn't sustain a lot of (offensive) zone time like last night. They broke pucks out. We weren't as quick on pucks on forechecks tonight and that allowed them to break out of their end."

In the shootout, DeRidder turned aside Colorado College's Ryan Beck, McKown and Noah Serdachny.

On UND's end, Vernon stopped Gaber, Blake fumbled a puck into the corner, then Kleven's number was called.

"Your heart starts beating a little bit faster," Kleven said. "You just try to keep your cool. I'm just thankful (Berry's) got the respect to call my name and I'm very happy I got the opportunity."

Kleven walked in and snapped a shot past Vernon's stick to seal the extra point in the league standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We always practice the shootout Thursday," Kleven said. "That's a move I've been trying out. I'm just happy it went in."

DeRidder added: "I knew as soon as he touched the puck (he was going to score), because we see these guys do their stuff in practice all the time. He's got a really good shot. With that move, I knew exactly where he was going and I knew it was going in."

UND extended its unbeaten streak to four games heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The Fighting Hawks also extended their unbeaten streak against Colorado College to 15 (14-0-1).

UND closes the regular season next weekend against Omaha in Ralph Engelstad Arena (7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday).

The Fighting Hawks won't know their opponent for their best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series until then. It could be Western Michigan, Omaha or St. Cloud State.

"The playoffs are going to be a huge part of our season," Kleven said. "It's going to make or break us. We just have to get our scoring touch back and create some momentum."