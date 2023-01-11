SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
UND hopeful Ethan Frisch can play against Western Michigan

The Fighting Hawks' alternate captain was injured late in Saturday's game against Lindenwood. He has returned to the ice this week.

100921 S GFH UNDMHKY EthanFrisch01.jpg
UND defenseman Ethan Frisch skates to the blue line during player introductions prior to the regular-season home opener against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
January 11, 2023 05:53 PM
GRAND FORKS — UND was 10 seconds from finishing a weekend sweep of Lindenwood when alternate captain Ethan Frisch got tangled with Lions forward Ryan Finnegan at the top of the crease.

Frisch went down and looked to be in quite a bit of pain Saturday night.

The defenseman from Moorhead suffered a lower-body injury that kept him from practice early this week, but Frisch re-joined late Wednesday morning and could be back in the lineup for this weekend's series against Western Michigan (7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Ralph Engelstad Arena).

"He's doing well," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He skated today on Wednesday here. He'll skate tomorrow. I'd say there's a good chance he'll be in the lineup on Friday."

Frisch skated on his own Tuesday and held a hybrid practice Wednesday, skating on his own for a while, then joining the team on the ice.

His presence is a vital one.

Frisch is the reigning National Collegiate Hockey Conference defensive defenseman of the year, and UND will be playing the nation's No. 1-scoring offense in the Broncos.

During the December series between the teams, Frisch and defensive partner Tyler Kleven routinely drew the assignment of matching up against Jason Polin, Ryan McAllister and Max Sasson, the country's No. 1-scoring line.

They kept that trio without a point as the Fighting Hawks earned five of a possible six NCHC points.

Western Michigan has played two games since that series, scoring eight goals in both of them. Polin, who has five hat tricks this season, leads the nation with 19 goals. McAllister, a freshman, leads the country with 38 points.

UND has played three games without Frisch this season.

He missed the series finale against Bemidji State in Ralph Engelstad Arena — a 4-2 Fighting Hawks win. Frisch also missed the following weekend at St. Cloud State, where UND's defense imploded in giving up 13 goals over two nights.

On the offensive side, Frisch is a key player, too.

He has nine points in 18 games this season, including four assists in last weekend's sweep of Lindenwood.

The two-game series is a key one in the Pairwise Rankings, which are used to select and seed the 16-team NCAA tournament.

UND (9-8-4) is No. 16.

Western Michigan (12-9-1) is No. 12.

Western Michigan at UND

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
