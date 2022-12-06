UND Hockey Podcast: Issues North Dakota needs to address after getting swept at St. Cloud State
Brad, Jason and Eli take a look back at St. Cloud State's first sweep of North Dakota since 2013 and the first sweep against UND in St. Cloud since 2001. Then, a look ahead to a road series this weekend at Western Michigan, a team that mirrors UND in some ways and boasts three of the top scorers in the nation.
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.