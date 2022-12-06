SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
UND Hockey Podcast: Issues North Dakota needs to address after getting swept at St. Cloud State

Brad, Jason and Eli take a look back at St. Cloud State's first sweep of North Dakota since 2013 and the first sweep against UND in St. Cloud since 2001. Then, a look ahead to a road series this weekend at Western Michigan, a team that mirrors UND in some ways and boasts three of the top scorers in the nation.

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason FeldmanEli Swanson
December 06, 2022 05:57 PM
Sponsored by Acres & Shares

