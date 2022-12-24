SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UND hockey lines up series against first-time opponent

The Fighting Hawks have already set two series for the 2025-26 season. One is a familiar opponent. One is new.

111222 S GFH UNDMHKY0565.jpg
Members of the UND Army ROTC rappelling team descend from the catwalk at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks for the ceremonial puck drop prior to the men's hockey game between the Fighting Hawks and the Denver Pioneers on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
December 24, 2022 10:12 AM
Share

GRAND FORKS — UND's nonconference schedule is already set for the next two seasons.

The Fighting Hawks have started work on 2025-26, too.

UND has signed two series for that season already. One is against a familiar opponent. One will be a first-time foe.

The Fighting Hawks will play Bemidji State in a home-and-away series, continuing the longtime U.S. Highway 2 rivalry between the teams.

They'll also play Mercyhurst of Atlantic Hockey — a team UND has never played in program history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers, based out of Erie, Pa., are one of just eight NCAA Division-I teams who have never played against UND.

The others are Lindenwood, UConn, Bentley, RIT, Sacred Heart and Division-I newcomers Long Island University and St. Thomas. The Fighting Hawks will play Lindenwood for the first time on Jan. 6-7.

Mercyhurst has played at the Division-I level since 1999, when it moved up from Division II.

The Lakers have reached the NCAA tournament three times at the Division-I level — 2001, 2003 and 2005.

Their head coach, Rick Gotkin, is the longest-tenured coach in Division-I hockey. He started at Mercyhurst in 1988, when the Lakers were still at the Division-III level. He oversaw their transition to Division II, then Division I.

The series with the Lakers is scheduled to be just a two-game set in Grand Forks. No return trip is planned to Erie.

UND has already set its nonconference schedule for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

In 2023-24, UND plays in the Ice Breaker Tournament in Grand Forks against Wisconsin and Army. It has two-game home series against Bemidji State, Minnesota, Minnesota State-Mankato and Alaska (Fairbanks). On the road, the Fighting Hawks will play a two-game series against Boston University at Agganis Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024-25, UND plays in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Providence in Grand Forks. It has two-game home series against Boston University and Robert Morris. It will play two-game road series against MSU-Mankato and Cornell. The Fighting Hawks also will play Bemidji State in a home-and-away series.

Related Topics: NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSUND SPORTSUND FIGHTING HAWKS HOCKEY
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
NCHC
UMD hockey notebook: Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IMG_2177.jpg
NCHC
Trio of UND recruits win gold at World Junior A Challenge
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.
December 19, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
7Q7A4807.jpg
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman