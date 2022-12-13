SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

UND completes nonconference hockey schedule for next two seasons

The Fighting Hawks have lined up Robert Morris for a series in 2024-25 to fill its final nonconference slot for that season.

Lamoureux
UND's Mario Lamoureux (9) is stopped by Robert Morris goalie Brooks Ostergard in the first period of a Jan. 7, 2011 game in Grand Forks.
John Stennes / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
December 13, 2022 10:16 AM
Share

GRAND FORKS — UND has completed its nonconference schedule for the next two hockey seasons.

The Fighting Hawks filled the final opening on their 2024-25 schedule with a two-game set against Robert Morris in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Robert Morris, located in Pittsburgh, Pa., is currently in the second season of a two-year hiatus for the program.

It is expected to return next season.

The Colonials will be making their second visit to Ralph Engelstad Arena.

They traveled to Grand Forks on Jan. 7-8, 2011 to take on a UND team that went on to win the MacNaughton Cup and Broadmoor Trophy as Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and postseason champions.

UND hammered Robert Morris 8-0 in the series opener, then snuck by the Colonials 2-1 in the series finale.

The Fighting Hawks have filled out their 2023-24 and 2024-25 nonconference schedules with an assortment of teams from different leagues.

In 2023-24, UND will see a team from every league except the ECAC. In 2024-25, UND will play a member of every league outside the Big Ten.

Upcoming nonconference

Next season, UND will play single games against Wisconsin and Army at the Ice Breaker Invitational. It also has two-game home series scheduled against Minnesota, Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Mankato and Alaska (Fairbanks). The Fighting Hawks will only have two road nonconference games next season — a series at Boston University.

In 2024-25, UND will have two-game home series against Robert Morris and Boston University. It will take on Minnesota State-Mankato and Cornell in two-game road series. The Fighting Hawks will host Providence in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, and they'll play a two-game series against Bemidji State with one game in Grand Forks and the other in Bemidji.

UND has started work on the 2025-26 schedule, too.

It has signed to play Bemidji State — one game in Grand Forks, one in Bemidji — for that season.

Although rivals UND and Minnesota won't play in 2024-25, UND coach Brad Berry and Minnesota coach Bob Motzko both said earlier this season they plan to keep scheduling that rivalry series.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
