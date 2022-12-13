UND completes nonconference hockey schedule for next two seasons

GRAND FORKS — UND has completed its nonconference schedule for the next two hockey seasons.

The Fighting Hawks filled the final opening on their 2024-25 schedule with a two-game set against Robert Morris in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Robert Morris, located in Pittsburgh, Pa., is currently in the second season of a two-year hiatus for the program.

It is expected to return next season.

The Colonials will be making their second visit to Ralph Engelstad Arena.

They traveled to Grand Forks on Jan. 7-8, 2011 to take on a UND team that went on to win the MacNaughton Cup and Broadmoor Trophy as Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and postseason champions.

UND hammered Robert Morris 8-0 in the series opener, then snuck by the Colonials 2-1 in the series finale.

The Fighting Hawks have filled out their 2023-24 and 2024-25 nonconference schedules with an assortment of teams from different leagues.

In 2023-24, UND will see a team from every league except the ECAC. In 2024-25, UND will play a member of every league outside the Big Ten.

Upcoming nonconference

Next season, UND will play single games against Wisconsin and Army at the Ice Breaker Invitational. It also has two-game home series scheduled against Minnesota, Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Mankato and Alaska (Fairbanks). The Fighting Hawks will only have two road nonconference games next season — a series at Boston University.

In 2024-25, UND will have two-game home series against Robert Morris and Boston University. It will take on Minnesota State-Mankato and Cornell in two-game road series. The Fighting Hawks will host Providence in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, and they'll play a two-game series against Bemidji State with one game in Grand Forks and the other in Bemidji.

UND has started work on the 2025-26 schedule, too.

It has signed to play Bemidji State — one game in Grand Forks, one in Bemidji — for that season.

Although rivals UND and Minnesota won't play in 2024-25, UND coach Brad Berry and Minnesota coach Bob Motzko both said earlier this season they plan to keep scheduling that rivalry series.